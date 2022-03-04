The developers working on the Dos Rios project in Grand Junction have announced they intend to install a more than 35,000 square feet of retail, food and beverage space on the property.
According to a press release from May Riegler Properties, Machol Development, RM Construction and the Neighborhood Restaurant Group, the space is slated to include a food hall, brewery, wine bar, restaurant, two decks and a large outdoor plaza.
The space will also include at least eight food vendors, a coffee shop, event spaces and a small market, according to the release.
Those will focus on products produced in the region.
“Grand Junction is on a roll, and people around the country are discovering how special the city is,” Kevin Riegler, co-owner of Washington, D.C.-based May Riegler Properties, said in the release.
According to the release, the retail properties will also be focused on Colorado products.
That includes Shop Made, a store featuring art, furnishings, clothing, jewelry and food made by local and regional producers, which already has locations in Washington D.C. and Virginia.
“What excites us most about Dos Rios is its location at the hub of an important agricultural and wine-producing region,” Michael Babin, principal of the Alexandria, Virginia-based Neighborhood Restaurant Group, said in the release.
“Those are the stories we want to tell and the products we want to celebrate,” he said.
According to the release, the project will fit in to the larger 58 acre Dos Rios development, which will be a mixed use development with residential spaces, office space and hotels.
“Thirty five years ago, the community embarked on an effort to convert its blighted riverfront into a community asset,” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said in the release. “The Riverfront at Dos Rios development is at the center of the development along the river corridor and represents the community’s vision for activating the riverfront.”
Construction is expected to start in 2022, according to the release.