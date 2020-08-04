Preliminary work has begun on the Riverfront at Dos Rios development with the city’s contractor preparing for construction to begin Aug. 17.
Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said the pre-construction work will mostly entail setting up temporary stormwater management controls.
These controls will keep sediment-filled stormwater from washing into the Colorado River during the construction period, he said.
“The official work won’t start until Aug. 17, but they’ve started some of the preliminary work down there onsite just to take advantage of the great weather for construction we have right now,” Prall said.
When construction does begin in two weeks, Prall said the work will initially be primarily dirt work, but that the contractor, MA Concrete Construction Inc., will be working on some utility connections as well.
“The first steps that our contractor is going to be working on is a lot of movement of dirt down in the area to get it moved around and properly compacted,” Prall said. “Probably the biggest, the excavators and so forth will be working on our sewer line connections, as well as the connection of some storm drain infrastructure and water infrastructure.”
Some initial demolition was completed last week with the removal of Riverside Drive, south of Hale Avenue, Prall said. There were also some changes to the bike playground that were completed last week.
Xcel Energy will be moving some power lines that cross the Dos Rios property with work beginning at the end of this month. Prall said the new poles have begun to arrive at the site. He said Xcel customers won’t see an interruption to services during that process.
“All these new poles will be up and installed, and then all the new wire will be poled and tied in before they disconnect the stuff that is currently down across the Dos Rios site,” Prall said. “Any power outages should be negligible or not even noticed by the general public.”
Prall said Hale Avenue and Riverside Parkway will likely have increased truck traffic, but little else for traffic disturbances in the near term. The entire Dos Rios infrastructure construction period will last into June of 2021.
LUNCH LOOPS PARKING
A project for additional parking for large vehicles at Lunch Loops trail has been underway for a month and is on target for completion in September, Prall said.
“Right now, we’re finishing up all the concrete work for the trail head expansion farther to the west that will benefit vehicles with trailers, vendors, possibly food trucks, and so forth, that could stage there or use that area there,” he said.