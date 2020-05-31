Mountain bikers are now flying through turns and over jumps at the Dos Rios Bike Playground, one of the first pieces of infrastructure in the riverfront development.
That course will be surrounded by roads, sidewalks and landscaping if the Grand Junction City Council approves up to $12.3 million to finance that construction after a public hearing next Wednesday.
Jen Taylor, who owns property in Dos Rios and is planning a multi-acre Baja- themed cantina called El Jet’s Cantina + Sky Outpost, said she’s encouraged to see the work begin as so much effort to this point has been behind the scenes.
“It’s exciting for the momentum to come into the public’s eye,” Taylor said. “There’s been a lot of work in the background that’s not the sexy stuff. You know the bike playground, that’s the sexy stuff. That’s what gets everyone excited. For those of us that have been working on this ad nauseam, it reinvigorates us.”
The council discussed the project at a recent work session, in which a market study laid out the possible future development of that land — a multi-use proposal with townhomes, apartments, retail and possibly even a grocery store and hotel. The total project valuation is projected to be nearly $75 million and generate $23 million in retail sales.
“It’s going to be a place to own a place or it’s going to be a place to vacation by because it’s already on that side of the street and the access to Three Sisters and that whole pathway is unprecedented right now,” Mayor Duke Wortmann said.
That return on investment depends on developing a strong riverfront economy, and paying back that investment comes with a timeline. Given the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, some council members raised concerns about the project meeting the projected timeline. Currently, to finance a $12.3 million project, property owners in the development would pay an additional 7 mills of property tax if the development is built in three years. But that number could climb, worrying some on the council.
“If we don’t meet these numbers or if we aren’t being conservative, then that mill levy would have to go up because the payments have to be made,” Council member Phyllis Norris said. “For the people there, are we going to be putting them in the position that it is more than the 7 mill levy?”
Who would occupy the development, and therefore be helping to pay back the project costs, is a moving target.
Taylor’s committed to her project and Sunshine Polishing, a gondola restoration company, has also voiced plans for a home in the neighborhood.
Meanwhile, Networks Unlimited, which earlier expressed a desire to move to the area, has opted instead for another property.
Norris also questioned whether a grocery store, which was included in the market study, was viable in the area given that downtown Grand Junction had recently lost one.
Council member Anna Stout concurred and questioned whether the study, which relied on historical data, would accurately reflect the economic situation after the coronavirus.
“I get that this projects out 30 years, but in the next 12 to 18 months people are going to completely change the way they shop and they aren’t going to bounce back to the old way,” Stout said.
Kyle Thomas with financial services company D.A. Davidson said the limited information available for the effect of the coronavirus made it nearly impossible to project.
“Right now, market studies do not have enough data to know what the long-term implications are, nor does anyone know what the long-term implications are,” Thomas said. “So the data that is in the market study for valuations on property is based upon historical data. There is not enough data to show how this crisis has changed.”
City Manager Greg Caton said the city’s potential buyer for the property has remained interested throughout the coronavirus outbreak. Wortmann said the city should proceed conservatively, but that he thought the county’s limited number of COVID-19 cases and no deaths could be attractive to a developer at this time.
“When you think of the build-out, however long that build-out is, it is going to evolve,” Caton said. “They do have plans, as council knows, of how to move forward with the first phase fairly ambitiously. Even that would take 12 plus months to move forward on.”
For Taylor, who is nearly ready to begin the planning process on her part of the development, having the coronavirus outbreak happen when it did wasn’t as huge a blow to the project as it would have been had she been ready to open.
“With COVID, speaking strictly for this project, I am really thankful that we’re going to be behind it and not ahead of it,” Taylor said. “Certainly, it has made me think of what I would have done differently.”
While she said she would rather not have had a global pandemic strike at this critical part of the process, she said she has become accustomed to dealing with the unexpected. Taylor said she thought she would have begun building several years ago, but that the process is taking the amount of time it needs.
“I’ve become much more comfortable with the flow,” Taylor said. “That’s kind of my mantra to go with the flow on this whole thing. It takes a long time to develop something. It takes a lot of patience and a lot of fortitude, passion and dedication to not give up. The city hasn’t given up, nor have I.”
Taylor, who got the idea for her business during a trip to Mexico in 2003, said she has spent years dreaming and planning for the time when the project comes to fruition.
Though she said she’s still a year from breaking ground herself and two years from opening, she makes sure to visit the Dos Rios property regularly and envisions what will be there.
“I’m walking across the land and I’m smelling it and hearing it and tasting it,” Taylor said. “I’m speaking it. I’m saying ‘hi’ to the people who are down there. I spend a lot of time in that space.”
She said the work the city and its partners have done to get to this point where infrastructure work could soon begin is a testament to how well the Grand Junction community functions.
“The strength of a community in my opinion is really held by the triangulation of private, public and nonprofit,” Taylor said. “I think our community is best fortified when all three of those general entities work in collaboration and that’s exactly what this project represents.”