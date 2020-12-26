The city of Grand Junction has not yet closed the sale of the Dos Rios property with the prospective purchaser, but expects to do so in early 2021.
City Manager Greg Caton said they are still in the due diligence period of the sale, which has lasted longer than expected. He said he is confident the sale will go through, likely toward the end of February.
“We’ll bring a contract in the first 60 days of 2021,” Caton said. “We’re under the due diligence portion right now to our buyer. So that’s exciting. We’re obviously putting in the infrastructure. That will be complete in early summer and that will be positioned for the private side.”
Bob Gibson with RM Construction, which is part of the development group purchasing the property, said they had some uncertainty around the types of businesses that would want to locate at Dos Rios because of COVID-19 pandemic.
“With COVID, everything was just kind of up in the air with how much office (space) and are restaurants going to want to come in,” Gibson said. “A big part of this is going to be entertainment down by the river.”
They have since gotten strong interest from restaurants that would like to be in the development, Gibson said. He said they are currently working on a site plan that will be ready near the end of January.
“It’s coming into a clearer picture now,” Gibson said. “It’s not 100% clear, but it’s enough to get a general site plan together. That’s for sure.”
There is another developer who is interested in partnering on the project as well, Gibson said. However, he said he is confident the project will move forward with or without the partner. Caton said he is also confident the sale will go through and that he is in regular communication with the purchaser.
Once they close on the property, Gibson said they will move forward with the first phase of the project, which will likely include townhomes and a mixed use area near the riverfront. Construction could begin as soon as the spring.
“We would start that and probably some riverfront mixed-use product where you’ve got restaurants, retail and possibly some condos on top,” Gibson said. “That would be the first phase.”