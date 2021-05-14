Trying a defendant for the same crime for a second time, known as double jeopardy, doesn’t apply if that first trial was held in a foreign county, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.
In a first-of-its-kind ruling in an old Mesa County murder case, a three-judge panel of the court unanimously ruled that just because then Palisade resident Rafael “Shorty” Garcia had been acquitted of murder in Mexico in the 1989 killing of Charles Porter, it doesn’t mean he couldn’t be charged, convicted and sentenced for the same crime in Colorado years later.
“Both the federal and state constitutions contain provisions protecting individuals from being ‘twice put in jeopardy’ for the same offense,” Judge Dennis Graham wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges John Daniel Dailey and Ted Tow.
“Like tribal nations, foreign nations are not expressly included in (the law)” Graham added. “However, unlike the tribal nations whose separate sovereignty from the United States for double jeopardy purposes was confirmed after the enactment of (Colorado law), the same cannot be said of foreign nations. As pertinent here, Mexico became a sovereign nation long before the Colorado General Assembly enacted (the law).”
It all started on July 4, 1989. That’s when Garcia, in a fit of jealous rage, beat, stabbed and shot the then 38-year-old Porter at the home of his ex-wife, Josephine. The two were watching a movie when Garcia came to the Palisade home.
Garcia eluded arrest by fleeing to Mexico, where he remained for several years as prosecutors tried to extradite him back to Colorado.
At the time, Colorado had the death penalty, and as is common in such extradition attempts, Mexico declined to transport him here because of its objections to use of the death penalty. Colorado repealed its death penalty law last year.
To deal with such cases, the state has entered into an agreement with Mexico to get it to prosecute certain cases in that country for crimes committed in Colorado under a provision of Mexico’s Federal Penal Code, known as Article IV.
Local prosecutors failing several attempts to extradite Garcia decided to use that provision in 2012, which resulted in an acquittal of Garcia, something Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein still doesn’t understand.
“The evidence against him was very solid, and we will never know why the Mexican prosecution was unsuccessful,” Rubinstein said. “But our faith in the American criminal justice system is not misplaced. Justice will finally be served in this case.”
Garcia’s attorneys in the Colorado Public Defender’s Office tried to argue that Colorado prosecutors participated in that Mexico trial, and therefore had their bite at the apple in charging Garcia.
The appeals court, however, disagreed, saying prosecutors in the case sent Mexican prosecutors a “casebook” detailing the murder and providing evidence to it as required under Article IV in an attempt to initiate a trial, which is something akin to a victim filing a criminal complaint.
“True, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office decided to participate in a foreign prosecution in Mexico under Article IV after multiple unsuccessful attempts to extradite Garcia,” Graham wrote. “However, after presentation of the casebook, no Colorado officials were actively involved in the case in Mexico.”
When Garcia tried to return to the United States in 2016, he was arrested at Denver International Airport. He later was convicted of first-degree murder in Mesa County, and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
Garcia, now 71, currently is serving his prison sentence at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex. His first parole hearing date is in 2056, when he would be 106 years old, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.