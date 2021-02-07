There has been renewed interest from private parties to purchase the former City Market on First Street and Rood Avenue near downtown Grand Junction this week.
Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann said there was a potential buyer who had made an offer and may already be under contract. The listing agent for the property was unavailable for comment.
“The market place has a funny way of taking care of things,” Wortmann said. “I’m thrilled to see it. Supposedly it is under contract.”
Mike Park with Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties said he had two inquiries this week from third parties interested in buying the building. He said neither has made an offer.
“We’ve gotten a lot of inquiries about buyers being interested in it,” Park said.
The city council was scheduled to hold a preliminary discussion on possibly purchasing the property in an executive session meeting on Wednesday. Wortmann said the price of the building was attractive. However, he said having a private company purchase it was good news for the city.
“Any time a sizable piece like that comes on the market and sells that’s to the city’s benefit,” Wortmann said.
Wortmann said the potential buyer was not in the retail business, but if they are able to purchase the property it would be significant for the community.
City Market, which is owned by Cincinnati-based grocery chain Kroger, cited declining revenue when it announced the closure of the business in December 2018. The store, at 200 Rood Ave., shuttered in mid-January 2019, leaving the most densely populated area of Grand Junction without a neighborhood grocery store.
The building is around 60,000 square feet and the total parcel is just under 5 acres.
It last sold in 1990 for $3.6 million.
Last week, when Wortmann was discussing the old City Market property, he also said the Glacier Ice Arena is under “great consideration” by the city.
He also said that a possible purchase of the ice rink is not at the top of the city’s priority list.
The real estate price for the ice rink recently went from $2.1 million to $2 million after it was originally listed for $2.4 million.
The city had a feasibility study done in 2020 on a community center that included an ice rink as an option for the proposed building. That study was finished before Glacier Ice Arena was back on the market.
Any community center discussions and possible real estate purchases for the city will likely fall to a new-look city council.
Wortmann has announced that he will not be back on council and council member Phyllis Norris will leave due to term limits.
There are now eight official candidates for for four open Grand Junction city council seats for the April 4 election. All four districts will have contested races.