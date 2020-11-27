The holiday good news is that Santa Claus plans to spend time hanging out downtown during the next couple of weeks.
The sad news is that the annual Parade of Lights won’t happen this year, and neither will the “reverse” Parade of Lights with parked floats for people to see.
“We’ve tried to plan this event 10 different ways,” said Rykel Menor, event coordinator for Downtown Grand Junction about its 12 Days of Christmas event presented by Bank of Colorado.
It was frustrating, she admitted, but she also is hopeful the 12 Days of Christmas as it now stands will draw people downtown to local shops and restaurants while they enjoy a festive atmosphere for the holidays. Fortunately, Santa was amenable to the plan.
The 12 Days of Christmas will go from Dec. 1–12 with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Main Street or Colorado Avenue each day.
The couple will wander in and out of businesses and walk down the sidewalks greeting folks, but you just never know where you might spot them, Menor said.
While you’re on the lookout for the Jolly Old Elf, also keep an eye out for several other things downtown.
“We’re going to be hiding some gift baskets downtown filled with downtown merchandise,” Menor said.
Each of the 12 days of the event a basket will be hidden and clues as to its location will be put on Downtown Grand Junction’s social media accounts, she said.
“Gift card drops,” with a number of downtown gift cards hidden around the Main Street and Colorado Avenue, also will happen during the 12-day event, she said.
And while you’re out searching for a basket or gift card, if you happen to spend $50 at a downtown business during the 12 Days of Christmas, you can go to downtowngj.org to enter some information from your receipt and be placed in a drawing for a staycation package, Menor said.
A one-night stay at SpringHill Suites, dinner at Il Bistro Italiano, a spa treatment, a shopping spree, a wine tasting and more are among the items in that package.
A final aspect of the 12 Days of Christmas is a holiday card campaign by Downtown Grand Junction.
Unique holiday cards created by local artists can be filled out with a message and sent for free at downtowngj.org. There are about 500 cards available and the campaign will go until they are gone, Menor said.
The whole idea with the 12 Days of Christmas is to encourage people to come downtown and to shop at local businesses for the holidays, “really supporting your neighbors,” Menor said.