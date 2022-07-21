A study of downtown Grand Junction’s parking situation on a typical weekday showed less than half of downtown’s parking stock is being used at peak times, but that’s expected to change in the future.
Walker Consultants performed the study and presented to City Council on Monday. The last such study was performed in 2015.
The study looked at conditions in downtown Grand Junction south of Ouray Avenue and north of South Avenue, and from Ninth Street to the area near the Mesa County Justice Center.
To create the study, Walker Consultants counted parking occupancy downtown every two hours April 26 (a Tuesday) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a peak observed usage of 49% of parking capacity around noon.
That peak is up from about 42% usage observed in the 2015 parking study, which looked at a smaller area of downtown.
According to the study, downtown Grand Junction has enough parking to meet demand, but there are localized areas in which parking spaces can be difficult to find.
“While localized areas of high utilization exist throughout the Expanded Study Area, these occurrences are limited and generally have publicly accessible parking spaces available within one block,” the study states.
Council Member Abe Herman said to him the study showed that, while there are a lot of complaints about parking in Grand Junction, there is actually plenty of parking stock to go around for the time being.
Council Member Dennis Simpson theorized the parking woes in certain areas of downtown could be caused by people who work in downtown offices parking there and not wanting to give up their spots.
“They take up spaces and move if they have to, but their whole goal in life is to not leave the downtown parking area,” Simpson said.
Simpson asked if there is a way to measure if that phenomenon represents an actual problem.
Walker Consultants’ Christina Jones said there are ways to measure those trends, and direct enforcement toward those areas.
The parking system is projected to approach effective capacity, which is about 85% of total capacity, by about 2030, according to the study, with parking usage at about 71% by 2031 and 73% by 2032.
Therefore, according to the study, the city should start looking at ways to reduce reliance on vehicles and/or increase parking supplies downtown.
The rise in parking need is anticipated in the study to be driven by development in and around downtown Grand Junction.
Downtown Grand Junction Director Brandon Stam said Wednesday the general availability of parking now gives the city time to prepare for when that’s not the case, but Grand Junction is going to have to be more mindful about managing parking.
There is a variety of tools at the city’s disposal, Stam said, including adding pay stations to existing pay spots so people don’t have to download an app or pay in cash to be able to park.
The city can also encourage other mobility options besides cars, Stam said. “That certainly helps with the parking demand as well,” he said.
Stam also said an additional parking structure is something that will have to be looked at at some point.
Simpson said he was leaning toward improving enforcement and seeing if that helps before directing all the city’s efforts toward adding parking.
Simpson also said he doesn’t think on-street parking spaces should count toward the total required for residential developments. Those developments currently can count on-street spaces up to three blocks away toward their required total.
“I’m asking for more commitment for parking on-site, on their site, that they put in more parking and less residential units,” Simpson said.
Simpson said these requirements would help elderly people not have to park as far away from things.
The city’s development code allows for new commercial developments to rely on nearby public parking to meet requirements, but not residential developments, according to the study.
Herman said increasing parking requirements for residential developments would fly in the face of the city’s affordable housing goals, because reducing parking requirements can be used as a tool to bring development costs down.
The timeline for constructing a parking garage would exceed three years, according to the study.
Strategies could also include tweaking parking enforcement and fee levels, as well as some kind of permit system.
“There’s a lot of options out there, it just comes down to ‘what does the community want, what is the community’s goals?’” Jones said.
REC CENTER
The council also discussed the next step in planning a potential ballot issue for a recreation center at Matchett Park, including program and funding options.
Consultant Craig Bouck of Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture presented two programming options: a 65,000-square-foot option estimated to cost $55 million, and an 83,000-square-foot option costing about $70 million.
Both options have a pool, a therapy pool, locker rooms, basketball courts, a track, a weight and fitness room, a climbing wall, a water slide, activity rooms and childcare.
The $70 million option includes a teen/game lounge and multi-purpose rooms, as well as bigger pools, fitness areas and court spaces.
The city could also look to partner with a local hospital on a wellness center at the space.
Both options are anticipated to use a mixture of cannabis tax funds, 2 or 3 mil property tax increase or 0.1-0.15% sales tax increase or $2-$3 per pack nicotine tax increase, and loans.
Simpson pointed out the amount of cannabis tax the city is going to collect will probably not be known before April’s municipal election, during which council is hoping to have the rec center issue on the ballot.
Regarding funding options, Simpson suggested wealthier people shoulder more of the tax burden.
A public forum on those options was held Tuesday. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is scheduled to discuss the issues next week.