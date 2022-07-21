 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Downtown parking supply assessed

  • Updated

A study of downtown Grand Junction’s parking situation on a typical weekday showed less than half of downtown’s parking stock is being used at peak times, but that’s expected to change in the future.

Walker Consultants performed the study and presented to City Council on Monday. The last such study was performed in 2015.

Downtown Parking

Cars parked downtown along Third Street between Main Street and Colorado Avenue.
Downtown parking

The parking capacity in downtown Grand Junction is projected to approach effective capacity, which is about 85% of total capacity, by about 2030, according to the study.
Downtown parking

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Cars are parked downtown in a parking lot between Third and Fourth Streets along Colorado Avenue. According to a study commissioned by the City Council , downtown Grand Junction has enough parking to meet demand, but there are localized areas in which parking spaces can be difficult to find.
Downtown Parking

Cars parked downtown in a parking lot between Third and Fourth Streets along Colorado Avenue.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK