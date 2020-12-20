The Downtown Development Authority hopes to drive more people downtown with a proposed outdoor event space, but it comes with the trade off of less parking.
As the DDA went through the process of developing a new downtown plan and speaking with business owners, it became clear that more events in the downtown area would be beneficial to businesses, DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam said. The downside was that in order to hold events, it needed to shut down Main Street, which is not always popular with the business community.
“The plaza (proposal) was something that kind of came in thinking about the future of downtown,” Stam said. “The challenge we have with events is people want to see more events downtown, but the merchants on Main Street don’t necessarily want to see Main Street shut down more.”
To increase the number of events, especially smaller events that would not warrant a Main Street closure, the downtown plaza concept emerged. As proposed, it would be located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Fifth Street and will cover half of the parking lot that goes from Fourth to Fifth streets.
The current design for the space is not set and will likely change, but it proposes amenities like a stage and an area for food trucks to park. Stam said the concept is to bring people downtown and keep them there longer.
“We want to draw people to downtown to hang out because the longer they hang out the more likely they’re going to go grab a coffee, walk in a store, that sort of thing,” Stam said. “That’s really what we’re trying to accomplish with this.”
Not all of the downtown business owners are are happy with the plan. Aaron Hart, general manager at J.B. Hart Music Co. at 417 Main St., said any plan that includes reduced parking would not benefit downtown. He said parking around downtown was starting to improve and this plan would be a step backwards.
“We need to make things as easy as possible for customers, especially for our business,” Hart said. “People need to be able to get here, park and get what they need. People want to buy local, I believe, but you have to be competitive pricewise, number one, and two it needs to be easy for them.”
For some businesses the loss of parking spaces is an acceptable trade off if it means more events downtown.
Steve Verdieck, manager at Loki, located at 445 Colorado Ave., said he thought the plaza would be beneficial for businesses.
“Yeah we’ll lose half a parking lot, but I think the gathering of people and the foot traffic will equal out the lack of direct parking in front of us,” Verdieck said. “There will be more people walking around and if they’re walking around versus driving, parking and going elsewhere it will encourage them to look at more of the shops on Colorado.”
There is the possibility of increasing the overall parking in downtown, Stam said.
“I think having a parking system that is well managed is really important,” Stam said. “There are a lot of private parking lots in downtown Grand Junction. If you look at an aerial map they are completely under utilized. I think there is some opportunity to look at those lots and work with lot owners to increase the parking capacity of the whole system.”
Another concern for some is a plaza would possibly increase vagrancy in the downtown area. Stam countered that concern by saying the best way to solve a possible problem like that is through having more activity in the area, which is what the plaza proposes to do.
The project is proposed in two phases with the first making improvements to the alleyway behind the Main Street businesses between 4th and 5th streets. Stam said this provides an opportunity for businesses to add a back entrance to the buildings.
Hart said he was concerned this change could make deliveries more difficult, but he supported the effort at beautification.
Stam said if City Council signs off on the project, the first phase could begin construction next spring. The total project will cost around $1.2 million and be paid for by the DDA. Both phases could be finished for a spring 2022 opening, Stam added.
Stam said to compete with online retail and larger national chains downtown needs to provide people a unique experience.
“We’re a hub of activity,” Stam said. “That’s our competitive advantage. If we’re trying to compete with Amazon or a big box store on price it’s going to be really challenging to win. I think our advantage is the experience. You can’t duplicate the experience of some of these stores and they’re all locally owned.”