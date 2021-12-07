A proposed mobility hub near downtown Grand Junction is still a possibility despite the project not receiving a sought-after grant, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The mobility hub is a proposed project near the First Street curve where the Interstate 70 business loop splits into Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue to house public transit options including Grand Valley Transit, Bustang, Greyhound and Amtrak.
CDOT had applied for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the $16 million mobility hub project.
Two projects in Colorado were awarded grants. A project in Trinidad restoring the Southwest Chief La Junta Route was awarded about $2.8 million and a project in Denver making improvements on Washington Street was awarded just under $14 million.
“As in past years, we received far more applications than we could fund: this cycle saw about a ten-to-one ratio of requests to available dollars," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said.
CDOT engineer Kaity Clark said the mobility hub is still an option for the area.
"There is still plenty of interest in the mobility hub, and if funding isn’t available in the near future for the full amenities then we will need to reevaluate the next steps for the mobility hub specifically," Clark said.
Clark said CDOT is still working with local partners to determine what amenities the transit hub will provide and who would operate the facility.
At minimum, Clark said, the design phase of phase 6 of the I-70 business loop project, which began just before Thanksgiving, will account for future plans for the mobility hub so there isn't any new infrastructure that would need to be put in if/when the hub is built.
Work is ongoing on phase 5 of the project at First Street and Grand Avenue.
Grand Junction city council affirmed its support for the phase 6 project, including the mobility hub, in October. At the time, Clark said it seemed promising that CDOT would be able to construct the mobility hub with grants, and that if there wasn't grant funding to be had there would be a scaled-down version constructed.
Other elements of phase 6 could include expanding the road from two lanes each way to three lanes each way from Rood Ave. around the curve, traffic calming measures, a raised median between opposite lanes, a wider shared use path, narrower lanes and landscaping to detach the sidewalk from the roadway.
Clark said public engagement for phase 6 is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall 2022.