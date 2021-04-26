No one wants to float down a waterway full of plastic bags and bottles this summer, so groups of volunteers waded down the Colorado River on Saturday for a river cleanup.
The annual event is organized by the Grand Valley Paddling Club. This is the first of two meetups planned this year, with another taking place in Montrose in August.
A few dozen people met at Corn Lake and Las Colonias to launch boats and kayaks so they could float down the river and do some community service along the way.
“We generally haul in about two tons of trash on this site. We usually don’t do it in the spring, but we just can’t get it all in one trip,” said Tor Larson, an event organizer. “I’ve been doing this for eight years, and this is our biggest year yet. Our first year had maybe three boats.”
At launch time, everyone hopped into their boats, kayaks and assorted maritime vessels and floated down the river. They picked up trash along the way using their hands, paddles, or whatever they could find. Afterwards, they reconvened at the pavilion at Las Colonias for a raffle to win outdoor gear and eat food.
People started arriving about 8 a.m. to check in, get their boats ready and enjoy the sun.
The wheezing of the air pumps was only drowned out by the sound of chatter and dogs chasing each other in and out of the river.
Larson loves the outdoors and keeping the river clean, so seeing the turnout and enjoyment meant a lot to him.
“It’s incredible how much the rafting community has come together for this. Our community is shifting toward outdoor recreation and more sustainable practices in that aspect,” he said.
“People disrespect our waterways so much and we use them on a weekly basis. Cleaning up not only improves our experience going down the river, but everyone else’s, too.”
Joining the cause was a class of college students.
Mackenzie Holbrook, assistant coordinator of the outdoor program at Colorado Mesa University, invited one of the organizers to speak to her outdoors class prior to Saturday’s cleanup.
Holbrook figured that was the best way for them to spend the last day of the class.
“This is a really great time to do this because the river is lower than average, so we can get more trash on the bottom of the river. We’ll be able to see it and get it out,” she said.
Courtney Thompson and Gabrielle Norby were happy to spend their Saturday bright and early picking up trash.
Both think that too many people take advantage of nature and that this is an effective and relatively easy way to help.
“You should be excited about picking up trash because it makes a difference, even if it’s only a little bit,” Norby said. “You just gotta think about our environment and the difference you’re making for it. Our planet is important, and we’re kind of trashing it.”
For information on future cleanups, visit Grand Valley Paddling Club on Facebook.