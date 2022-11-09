Every time additional ballot totals are reported in the expansive 3rd Congressional District since the polls closed on Tuesday, the gap between Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican Lauren Boebert gets narrower.
After tallying more than 3,000 additional ballots from Mesa County late Wednesday, Boebert pulled to within 62 votes of her opponent and well within the 0.5% threshold to trigger an automatic recount.
That's why neither candidate has declared victory or conceded the election.
"We are still waiting for every vote to be counted, but the lead we hold ... is because of the support of each and every one of you," Frisch said in a message to his supporters Wednesday.
"We entered this race in February with the intention to give Colorado a representative that will actually work for the district and the people," he added. "We traveled 23,000 miles, made hundreds of thousands of calls, spoke to as many voters as possible, and yes, we flooded your inboxes as well. But it worked, and now we are a step closer to beating Lauren Boebert."
So far, Boebert hasn't issued a single statement about the race. She boarded a plane headed for Washington, D.C., early Wednesday.
The first-term congresswoman, who is known for posting numerous messages on social media several times a day for the past two years, hasn't posted a single tweet since the polls closed, either on her personal account or her congressional one.
Her last tweet on @laurenboebert was about a Republican candidate winning a congressional seat in Florida, Anna Paulina Luna, who was among the America First slate of candidates — about 300 endorsed nationwide by former President Donald Trump — that Boebert was apart.
"The red wave has begun!" Boebert tweeted at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, 20 minutes before polls in Colorado closed. "America First is winning!"
Some of those 300 lost their bids, while many others are still too close to call. As a result, it still is unknown which party will control the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
In Mesa County, Boebert leads by more than 13 percentage points, but in Pueblo County, she trails by about 10 points.
Overall, she is leading in 14 of the district's 27 counties, while Frisch was ahead in 13 counties, including the small portion of Eagle County that is in the district.
One of the counties that Boebert is trailing, and not by a little, is her home county of Garfield. There, Frisch leads with more than 56% of the vote.
Why the race is so close isn't known, but there are a few factors in the numbers that may be playing a role.
The first is the number of under counts, which are the number of votes less than in races for higher office. In this case, in all but two of the counties in the 3rd District, fewer people voted in the race than they did in the race for U.S. Senate.
That left more than 3,000 people not casting a vote either for Boebert or Frisch.
The other was voter turnout.
Normally, midterm elections don't attract nearly as many voters as in presidential elections, and that was true for registered Republicans and Democrats.
Unaffiliated voters, however, came out in droves, reaching 2020 levels, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Statewide, more than 980,000 unaffiliated voters had cast a ballot, accounting for more than 40% of all voters. In the 3rd, they made up nearly 39% of the electorate.