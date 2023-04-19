Eric Goggans and his father, Jim Goggans, flew RC planes together at the Grand Junction Modeleers Club airfield for 17 years. After Jim died from COVID-19 last year, Eric recently hid 17 RC plane engines and motors in the area around the airfield, with each component representing a year of their time flying RC planes together. Eric now lives in California and owns a toy store named YESTR Toys, specializing in RC plane components.
Eric Goggans, left, and his father, Jim Goggans, flew radio controlled planes at the Grand Junction Modeleers Club airfield for 17 years.
Submitted by Eric Goggans
Eric Goggans and his father, Jim Goggans, flew RC planes together at the Grand Junction Modeleers Club airfield for 17 years. After Jim died from COVID-19 last year, Eric recently hid 17 RC plane engines and motors in the area around the airfield, with each component representing a year of their time flying RC planes together. Eric now lives in California and owns a toy store named YESTR Toys, specializing in RC plane components.
Hidden in the environs surrounding the Grand Junction Modeleers Flying Club’s airfield in Orchard Mesa, are engines and motors for radio-controlled (RC) planes purposely placed and waiting to be found.
Those RC plane components were recently placed by Eric Goggans in honor of his father, Jim Goggans, who died from COVID-19 on July 2 last year. Eric and Jim flew RC planes at the Modeleers’ airfield for 17 years, so Eric placed 17 components around the site, with each engine or motor representing a year of aerial bonding between the two.
Eric referred to this initiative as “Dr. Jimmy’s Egg Hunt,” referencing both the time of year when he hid the RC plane parts and his father’s longtime occupation as a dentist in Grand Junction.
“I was sort of an introverted kid and he was too,” Eric said. “He was basically my best friend that whole time. It was a father-son relationship, but it was like a best friend relationship too. We’d go and spend afternoons out there until you could barely even see. We’d have one final launch of the night and you’d light up the engine and it would glow. You could see the glow of the engine and you knew, ‘That’s it. We’re not going to be able to land the plane after this flight.’ We spent a ton of time out there.”
Jim grew up in Auburn, Alabama, building .049 engine-powered RC planes and flying them at Kuderna Acres, giving him ample space to fly over an open field and a lake.
That love of flying toy planes was passed down to Eric, who moved to Grand Junction with his family in 1996. The two would fly RC planes in the afternoon most days until 2012, visiting the old Norm’s RC Hobbies store that used to occupy a space along Highway 6 and 50 to buy needed components. Ultimately, a passion that had been instilled in Eric as a hobby ultimately became a career.
“That got me interested in engineering, so I went to school for engineering at Ole Miss. I did my senior design project on a big nitro-powered UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) and won an award doing that,” Eric said. “So I kind of went off to college and we didn’t fly much after that. It kind of petered off in 2012, but we still flew once in a while and he was still a member of the (GJ Modeleers) club until the end.”
After Jim’s death last year, Eric — who now lives in northern California and owns YESTR Toys, selling RC plane parts among other items — visited Grand Junction to pick up some items that he had inherited from his father. That’s when he was struck by the Dr. Jimmy’s Egg Hunt idea, which he hopes encourages current and future generations of pilots to fly at the Modeleers’ airfield.
“My dad was a collector of many things; one of them was RC motors and engines,” Goggans said. “He got on eBay and would buy out whole lots of engines. I have something like 300 of them now. I’ve got enough I’ve inherited from him buying that stuff to open my own hobby store. I wanted to give some of that back to the club that was sort of the foundation for the whole thing.”
While talking about his experience at the airfield, Eric reminisced about one of his favorite memories of flying RC planes with his late father.
“I remember one time we almost got kicked out of the club because we got these little foam airplanes that were radio controlled and we were trying to crash them into each other by flying at each other,” he said while laughing. “I don’t think we ever ended up crashing into each other. We certainly crashed into the pits a few times, which is a big no-no.”
Eric said that he and his father were always getting into “hijinks” at the airfield.
He said he hopes the Dr. Jimmy’s Egg Hunt will lead to more GJ Modeleers Club members, more visitors to the airfield who are curious about flying RC planes and drones as a hobby, and more hijinks.