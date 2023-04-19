Hidden in the environs surrounding the Grand Junction Modeleers Flying Club’s airfield in Orchard Mesa, are engines and motors for radio-controlled (RC) planes purposely placed and waiting to be found.

Those RC plane components were recently placed by Eric Goggans in honor of his father, Jim Goggans, who died from COVID-19 on July 2 last year. Eric and Jim flew RC planes at the Modeleers’ airfield for 17 years, so Eric placed 17 components around the site, with each engine or motor representing a year of aerial bonding between the two.

