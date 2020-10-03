The Wild West Classic Six Horse Hitch Shootout is coming to Grand Junction for the first time next week.
Beginning Thursday, the three-day event is designed to “strengthen the horse industry” in the western United States and will serve as an officially judged event in the North American Classic Six Horse Hitch Series.
All events will take place at Mesa County Fairgrounds.
On Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, the event will begin at 5 p.m.
On Oct. 10, it will start at 1 p.m
Each event will be judged on its own and last between 2½ to 3 hours.
“They’re all qualified and they’re gaining points,” said Dennis Clark, one of the event’s organizers.
“Every year, you have to have so many points to get into the national finals, which are the top four of every breed. We’ll have Percherons, Clydesdales, Belgians and possibly Shire hitches at the show. They’re all in the quality of what we all know on TV as the Budweiser hitch. That’s what is happening. They’re private owners of all these hitches or they have sponsors. Lots of these horses in these hitches are running $80,000-$100,000.”
Each day, the show will begin with a six-horse hitch appearing. Clark anticipates 10-12 six-horse hitches being displayed throughout the events.
Additionally, the event is meant to celebrate the history of draft horses through farm team classes and events emphasizing their importance to the United States’ growth as a country, as well as how they’re still utilized to this day for farming.
Clark believes this is the perfect time for such an event to finally take place in the Grand Valley.
“We have nationally recognized hitches in Colorado, mostly on the Eastern Slope, but the owner of the YoderHay company (fellow organizer Enos Yoder), who I became friends with, wanted to get some more western U.S. shows going on,” Clark said.
“Because the (annual National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver) was canceled, these hitches are all ready to go somewhere, and with Clark Family Orchards, we’re sponsoring the event in Grand Junction.”
To purchase tickets, either find the event on Facebook (Wild West Classic 6 Horse Hitch Shootout) or purchase them through EventBrite.com, with the filter location set to Mesa County.