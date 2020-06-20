The Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to rule against federal efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program resulted in cheers from many in the local Latino community.
“The Western Slope is home for many dreamers (DACA recipients), and we are very excited to keep the program alive and for everyone to continue to benefit from having them here,” said Ricardo Perez, executive director of the Hispanic Affairs Project.
Perez said 100% of the DACA recipients he works with are working full-time or going to college.
“This is changing the lives for many people,” he said.
Perez recently met with the family of a DACA recipient who is working full-time, caring for his mother and is essentially the “head of the house at 19 years old.
“He is saving money and wants to go to college someday and be an engineer in the area,” Perez said. “Dreamers are a good example of people who want to work for this community. They are succeeding and we are very proud.”
The Hispanic Affairs Project works with more than 100 DACA recipients on the Western Slope, but Perez said there were more than 14,000 Dreamers in Colorado.
When the decision came through Thursday, many throughout Colorado voiced their support for DACA, including Sen. Michael Bennet, who Perez said was one of the program’s strongest supporters.
“The Supreme Court’s ruling against the Trump Administration’s repeal of DACA will protect the legal status of nearly 750,000 young adults,” Bennet said in a press release on Thursday. “Dreamers came here as children and have known no country but America. They grew up in our neighborhoods, played on our sports teams, and served on our student governments. They showed up to school, found jobs, and pay taxes.”
Colorado Mesa University President Tim Foster also voiced his support in the decision, speaking to the positive role CMU’s students, including immigrants, have in the community. He also asked for a permanent solution for immigrants.
“I implore policy makers to develop convictions necessary for creating long-term solutions for Dreamers and their families,” Foster said in a statement. “A permanent solution must acknowledge the humanity of all immigrants and the role they play in society. For today, Colorado Mesa University stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Maverick Dreamers as they celebrate.”
For the full statement visit https://bit.ly/2Nekbcx.
CMU Spanish professor Tom Acker was impressed with Foster’s strong support and felt there was a lot of good political will on the side of immigrants these days.
“It’s good to see the Supreme Court has voted on the side of 700,000 young people in our country who are hard workers and everything else you’d expect from U.S. citizens,” he said. “I was in surgery, and I woke to a text from my niece saying I’d be happy when I wake.”
While President Trump vowed to resubmit his administration’s efforts to end legal protections for Dreamers, Acker’s confidence in the program is higher than ever.
“I’m optimistic that Trump’s efforts to undermine this will not go anywhere. I think he’s got bigger fish to fry,” he said.
Acker knew many students, both former and current, that cheered this decision.
“It was really exciting. Even though I don’t personally benefit from it, I know a lot of people who will,” said Carla Hernandez, who will be a senior at CMU next year.
For Hernandez, there was a lot of uncertainty leading up to Thursday’s decision, but just from the reaction she’s seen on social media she’s happy many are able to finally take a breath.
Hernandez is majoring in Spanish at CMU and wants to be a high school Spanish teacher someday soon.