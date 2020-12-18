After additional information surfaced, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators have upgraded the charges for two local men suspected in an early morning drive-by shooting on Thursday.
Justin Fowler, 21, of Grand Junction and Trey Shriver, 21, of Clifton, now face counts of attempted first-degree murder. They still face the previous charges of possession of a defaced firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm.
According to the original report, a sheriff's deputy heard what he believe were gunshots around 1 a.m. on Thursday, in the area of Moonlight Court and Belford Avenue.
The investigation determined that multiple shots were fired into an occupied home, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage, the MCSO reports.
Investigators now believe the residents of the home were the intended target of the shooting. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is also following up with other residents in that neighborhood whose homes were also damaged by bullets. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses at the scene described a maroon Toyota pickup truck leaving the area. Then, while deputies were still speaking to witnesses, the same truck matching that description returned to the area.
Deputies stopped the truck and took Fowler and Shriver into custody.
Deputies reported that a defaced gun and fired shell casings were found during a search of the vehicle. Multiple shell casings were also found in the road.
Fowler and Shriver are being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.