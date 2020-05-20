Driver hits 130 mph in chase
Jorge Yon, 26, is accused of driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding and vehicular eluding, among other charges, and received a $50,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
A Colorado State Patrol trooper saw a vehicle Yon was later determined to be driving going 72 mph in a 50 mph zone at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the arrest affidavit.
The car was recorded getting up to 130 mph and ran a red light at 30 Road and I-70B, the affidavit said. The chase ended after the vehicle was disabled while trying to make a U-turn.
A firearm and suspected methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.
Chase follows shots call
Dakota Burciago, 19, is accused of vehicular eluding, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and weapons charges and received a $25,000 cash-only bond from Mesa County Court on Monday.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call near the 3400 block of F Road at around 6 p.m on Friday.
The reporting party said she saw a car drive past her and someone shot a pistol out of the passenger window three times, according to the arrest affidavit.
A deputy saw the vehicle described in the 911 call driving south on 33 Road. Its driver’s door window was missing and was replaced by clear plastic, the arrest affidavit said.
The vehicle attempted to elude deputies when they tried to pull it over, going approximately 40 mph over the posted speed limit.
During the chase, white smoke was seen coming from the rear tires before it drove into a landscaped area, then struck large rocks and went through a wooden fence, the affidavit said.
The driver, Burciago, was arrested at the scene and another individual was taken to Grand Mesa Youth Services Center after the shooting investigation.