On July 26, 2019, a mudslide closed down Interstate 70 in South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs for just over 12 hours as multiple vehicles had to be recovered and mud and debris needed to be cleared. Now, nearly a year later, Colorado Department of Transportation officials want drivers to be mindful of summer hazards as rain is expected to hit southwest Colorado this weekend.
National Weather Service forecaster Ben Moyer said rain will hit hardest south of the I-70 corridor with the San Juan Mountains and Sangre de Cristo mountains with 1-3 inches expected.
Anyone planning on taking a long drive this weekend should check the weather and road conditions before heading out.
According to the NWS, hazardous weather is predicted for eastern Utah and western Colorado with isolated to scattered thunderstorms for Friday. Heavy rainfall will become increasingly likely through the weekend, along with gusty winds and lighting.
The hazards are most likely from early afternoon through the mid-evening hours.
The rain comes after Grand Junction has seen a bit of a cool down toward the end of this week with increased cloud cover and temperatures in the 80s rather than the 100s, Moyer said.
During summer months, drivers should be ready for heavy rain storms, hail storms and what can potentially occur after those storms with possible flooding, mudslides and falling rocks.
Monsoon weather typically arrives by mid-July or earlier for Grand Junction and continues through September.