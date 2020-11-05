Using a drone, the Mesa County Search and Rescue Ground Team was able to locate and escort out a hunter who was lost near Lands End Road.
According to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky, search and rescue was notified of the overdue hunter at around 7:18 p.m. last Friday. An adult man in his 60s was out hunting for the day and his friends said he didn’t make it back to a designated rendezvous at the planned time.
The reporting party assumed he had gotten lost and said he didn’t have food or water and that he wasn’t dressed to stay overnight.
Terlecky said the ground team found him around midnight.
Realizing he was lost, the hunter set up a small shelter and built a fire. He heated rocks and later buried them below his sleeping area to warm the ground. The hunter stayed where he was until a drone, used by Mesa County Search and Rescue, spotted him.
“He recognized he was lost and stayed put,” Terlecky explained. “He had some survival skills and was able to build a shelter and fire. It’s so much easier to find somebody if they stay put compared to if they are moving around.”
Mesa County Search and Rescue Control is divided into several teams, such as the Ground Team and technical rescue team, the newest addition of which is the drone team. The drone team currently has one large multi-rotor unmanned aerial vehicle with thermal, extreme optical zoom and high-quality UHD color cameras. There are plans to expand with additional equipment, including fixed-wing aircraft and underwater vehicles.
Mesa County Search and Rescue President Jim Reed said that after a busy spring and summer, rescues have slowed down during the fall.
Although inexperienced hikers and those new to the Mesa County wilderness may have been the ones getting lost in the summer, late fall rescues typically involve hunters and more experienced outdoorsmen.
“We haven’t gotten as much snow and hunters aren’t seeing as many animals come down so they aren’t getting into situations where the environment becomes detrimental to them,” Reed said. “After a busy spring and summer of people trying to escape COVID, it’s been a little light this fall.”