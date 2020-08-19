Though it’s not as prevalent as in years past, state firefighting officials still are concerned about people flying their aerial drones over wildfires.
Doing so not only hinders their efforts to fight those fires because firefighting aircraft have to be grounded as a result, but it also puts firefighters in danger, said Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
“This year we have fared better in that the drone activity over fires has not been as great as it was,” Hilkey said at the governor’s weekly update on the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday, one that quickly became a news conference on the many wildfires burning around the state.
“We still do get reports of drones, but we haven’t had the ability to set up and do any detection work,” he added. “That remains a really difficult challenge, but what I am grateful for is that it seems to have been less of a problem, and it seems like people are getting the message to fly their drones less over fires.”
Because the problem was so great in recent years, during last year’s session of the Colorado Legislature lawmakers passed a bill to authorize the Rifle-based Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting, the research arm of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, a division of Hilkey’s department, to search for technology that would detect and track drone activity.
Hilkey said the center still is working that, adding that it’s still needed. Although he didn’t cite any specific instance where it’s happened over the fires that currently are burning, it’s still an issue, particularly when it comes to firefighter safety.