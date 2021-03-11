Data released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation this week showed a drop in DUI and drug-related arrests, but that doesn’t mean drug trafficking in Mesa County has slowed, officials say.
Steven Knight, with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Grand Junction office, said he works with partners at the state and local level on the Western Colorado Drug Task Force and drug trafficking has not decreased in the area.
“We’re in daily contact with all these drug task forces,” Knight said. “We’re all working the drug cases together simultaneously. We’re not seeing a decline in drug trafficking, not anything significant, and in fact right now just recently it seems to be on the uptick.”
Still, the number of drug-related arrests was down in 2020 compared to the previous year. Both the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office saw a drop of more than 150 arrests last year.
Colorado did make significant changes to how it handles drug possession cases in 2020. A bill that was passed in 2019 took effect on March 1 of last year, de-felonized possession of up to 4 grams of hard drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines, making that crime a misdemeanor.
The bill also made it so prosecutors can no longer charge people with drug possession for having a piece of drug paraphernalia that contains drug residue.
Knight said there were also impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on how law enforcement was able to function. He said despite being hampered in the early part of the pandemic, they have seen seizures of drugs coming into the valley on the highway increase.
“We’re still seeing a significant amount of highway seizures, of drugs passing through along the I-70 corridor,” Knight said. “I think those are actually up this year.”
In recent years Mesa County has seen the arrival of particularly potent drugs such a fentanyl, Knight said. He said he is pursuing overdoses cases from fentanyl use and said a counterfeit pharmaceutical containing fentanyl was particularly dangerous.
“A few years ago fentanyl was unheard of, but we knew it was going to come to the Grand Valley eventually,” Knight said. “It was kind of all over the country, but then all of a sudden we had a rash of deaths around 2018. We got involved and have been working that case.”
That case is set to go to trial in a few weeks, he said.
The drop in DUIs was less significant, with the Grand Junction Police Department making 46 fewer DUI arrests in 2020 compared to the previous year. Having fewer vehicles on the road during the COVID-19 stay-ah-Home order was one factor, Public Information Coordinator Callie Berkson said in a statement.
“DUI and drug arrests are often the result of proactive policing opportunities,” Berkson said. “In the midst of the pandemic, we certainly saw less people on the roads and out and about in our community, which equated to a drop in proactive policing contacts with DUIs.”