A Grand Junction man police said admitted to selling $175,000 worth of drugs in the past six months was sentenced to 18 years in the Department of Corrections Tuesday.

Christopher Matthew “Country” Hilliard, 38, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to manufacture/distribute with a special offender sentence enhancer, as well as money laundering. The money laundering charge carried a sentence of 12 years, to be served concurrently with the 18 years for selling drugs.