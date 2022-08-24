A Grand Junction man police said admitted to selling $175,000 worth of drugs in the past six months was sentenced to 18 years in the Department of Corrections Tuesday.
Christopher Matthew “Country” Hilliard, 38, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to manufacture/distribute with a special offender sentence enhancer, as well as money laundering. The money laundering charge carried a sentence of 12 years, to be served concurrently with the 18 years for selling drugs.
Other charges in the case, which include drug possession, distribution, introducing contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and theft, are being dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Hilliard was arrested in mid-August following a Western Colorado Drug Taskforce investigation into his drug dealing that started in earnest with a fentanyl overdose that Hilliard alerted the police to, although Hilliard told police he did not know the person who had overdosed. That person survived.
Police set up a sting operation using Hilliard’s Facebook page to set up a buy for fentanyl pills, according to the arrest affidavit. During the sting, police blocked Hilliard’s car in, and he was uncooperative and smoked a cigarette in his vehicle while not showing police his hands. He became cooperative after police broke a window in his car with a sponge round.
According to the affidavit, Hilliard told police he had sold about $275,000 worth of drugs in the past six months.
Hilliard’s attorney, Ashley Ahlholm, asked for a sentence of 12 years and said Hilliard had been cooperative with the investigation and he was looking for plea deal of 10-15 years.
“He has been realistic about the amount of trouble he is in,” Ahlholm said.
Ahlholm also said Hilliard had been using the money gained by dealing drugs to pay for his children’s college tuition.
Prosecutor Jenny Springer asked for a sentence of 18 years, and said the plea agreement had been made with the consultation of the law enforcement agencies involved.
The sentence of 18 years was the maximum outlined in the plea agreement.
“The crimes in this case are horrible,” Judge Gretchen Larson said. “They may not be violent but they are predatory.”
MAN SENTENCED FOR FATAL CRASH
A Texas man has been sentenced to six years in the department of corrections for an August, 2020 crash that left a motorcyclist dead.
Police said Henry Fischer, of China Springs, Texas, was driving north on 19 Road in August, 2020 when he ran a stop sign and struck a motorcycle that did not have a stop sign.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Fischer’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.092, over the limit of 0.08.
Fischer pleaded guilty earlier this summer to vehicular homicide-reckless driving and driving while ability impaired. Charges of vehicular manslaughter-DUI, reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, child abuse, driving under the influence and failing to stop at a stop sign were dismissed.