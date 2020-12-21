A local woman had her drug conviction tossed out and a new trial ordered over a new precedent that makes it harder for law enforcement to use drug-sniffing dogs to give them probable cause to search vehicles.
Citing a 2015 case out of Moffat County, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Grand Junction police didn’t have enough probable cause to search a vehicle driven by Arlene Coglietti.
The appellate court said that the district judge in the case, Lance Trimbreza, erroneously relied on the wrong case precedent when he denied a motion from Coglietti’s attorney to suppress evidence from a police search that was prompted by its drug-sniffing police dog, Talu.
Timbreza allowed evidence of drugs found in Coglietti’s vehicle on grounds that reasonable suspicion was not required because “there was no reason to believe Talu would alert to anything other than contraband,” the appeals court wrote in its ruling, quoting Timbreza. But citing the Moffat County case in People v. McKnight, the three appellate judges said dogs such as Tabu cannot distinguish between legal marijuana and illegal drugs, such as methamphetamine or cocaine.
“Following the adoption of Amendment 64 to the Colorado Constitution in 2012, it is ‘not unlawful and shall not be an offense under Colorado law’ for a person over 21 years of age to possess one ounce or less of marijuana,” Judge Rebecca Freyre wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Terry Fox and Lino Lipinsky.
“And because small amounts of marijuana can no longer be considered contraband, our (Colorado) Supreme Court has concluded that a ‘drug-detection dog that alerts to even the slightest amount of marijuana can no longer be said to detect only contraband,’” Freyre adds, quoting the high court’s McKnight ruling. “‘Thus, an exploratory sniff of a car from a dog trained to alert to substance that may be lawfully possessed violates a person’s reasonable expectation of privacy in lawfully possessing that item.’”
The precedent was set back in 2017 when another three judge panel of the appeals court, a case that was upheld by the state’s supreme court last year, ruled that because such police dogs can’t distinguish between marijuana, or even its amounts, between other contraband, it isn’t enough to show probable cause to allow for a police search without the vehicle owner’s consent.
In Coglietti’s case, prosecutors also tried to argue that they had probable cause to use the dog to sniff for possible contraband because the arresting officer, Sgt. Justin Bynum, had earlier observed her place a speaker box in a car outside of a home they were surveilling in a robbery case, a “handshake” she exchanged with someone from that residence and her prior drug offenses. She was pulled over for allegedly speeding.
The appeals court, however, said that wasn’t enough to justify the search.
“While Ms. Coglietti’s speeding was enough to initiate the traffic stop, there is nothing in the record to suggest that Ms. Coglietti possessed contraband before or at the time of the stop,” Freyre wrote. “First Bynum did not see any drugs or drug-related activity during his surveillance, and he did not say that he observed an exchange of money or drugs. Further, the speaker box was not associated with the robbery.”