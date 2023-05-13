The Western Colorado Drug Task Force seized more than 100,000 fentanyl pills and 75 pounds of methamphetamine in two busts earlier this week.
Ramon Cesena-Valdez, 25, of Grand Junction, was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate 70 west of De Beque.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported the stop yielded more than 75 pounds of methamphetamine and 100,000 fentanyl pills.
Cesena-Valdez has been charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute, with special circumstances for conspiracy and the scale of the alleged operation. He is also being charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.
Another man, 26-year-old Raul Lopez-Lizarraga, was arrested the same night after the execution of two search warrants by the task force, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
Police found approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine and 7,000 fentanyl pills, according to a GJPD press release.
Lopez-Lizarraga is also being charged with possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, with special circumstances for conspiracy and scale of the alleged operation. He is being held at the Mesa County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 19.
The Western Colorado Drug Task Force is made up of the Grand Junction Police Department and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, as well as state and federal agencies.