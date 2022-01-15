The Grand Valley was gifted a thick coating of snow to end 2021, with New Year’s Eve in particular welcoming a downpour that turned the desert into a winter wonderland.
The snowfall proved particularly significant on Grand Mesa, as there was more than enough powder for the skiing business to boom at Powderhorn Mountain Resort. On the mesa, the NRCS Park Reservoir measurement site determined that snowpack was at twice its seasonal average, with the Mesa Lakes and Overland Reservoir sites not far behind that mark.
The Western Slope’s snow enthusiasts are likely going to be waiting for some time until they see such a weather pattern in the region again, though. The next week-plus will be largely featuring sunny skies, continuing the trend the valley has seen since the turn of the new year.
“We do have another weather system moving through, but unfortunately, it’s just clipping the northern mountains and the central mountains aren’t getting anything from it, but we do have this period of dry weather continuing,” said National Weather Service Grand Junction meteorologist Megan Stackhouse. “We have high pressure that’s going to remain in place this weekend into early next week. The best chance for anything coming, it looks like there’s a couple of weak systems trying to move through mid-to-late next week and maybe something else next weekend, but they’re really weak and dry and fast-moving.
“No big systems on the horizon, unfortunately, for the Grand Valley or anywhere in our forecast area at this time.”
Despite 2022 beginning with at least three weeks of dry weather, Stackhouse said that the snowpack shouldn’t be substantially impacted.
At least, not yet.
“The Grand Mesa got a lot of snow. That was really great to see,” she said. “Right now, with this morning’s update, the snowpacks are currently sitting at around 130% of normal for the Grand Mesa and that neck of the woods.
“They’ll likely be going down a little bit, but we’re not expecting it to drop drastically. Hopefully, we can get some system to come in here, but for now, it’s holding pretty steady, so we’re just hoping that trend continues.”
If the dry spell extends into February, however, the snowpack on the mesa could begin to melt at a faster rate and become dependent on spring snow showers.