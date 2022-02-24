A revamp is coming to Dual Immersion Academy’s outdoor spaces and play areas this summer.
District 51 said in a statement Wednesday that the Colorado Health Foundation has provided a $250,000 grant to the academy, and that the money will go toward playground and outdoor area improvements.
The District 51 Grounds Department will remove aging equipment from the playground and install new equipment paid for by the CHF grant.
The new equipment will include a playground set behind the school selected by student vote, a climbing structure on the right side of the field and a preschool-kindergarten playground on the left side of the field.
The Grand Junction Lions Club is providing a matching grant of $1,500, which will go toward a fence that will surround the preschool-kindergarten playground.
The project should be completed in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. “We are very excited about the grant, and we know that physical activity and play are so important for our students’ health and social interaction,” said DIA Principal Monica Heptner in the district’s statement. “Play is when kids have that socializing time. They learn about social cues and social language. For us, play is a huge piece in considering the social emotional learning side of a student.”
The equipment will not be reserved solely for the school’s students.
The community will be welcome to use the the playground and outdoor areas, as well.