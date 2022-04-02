Katharine Smushkov had a love of science instilled in her as a child in her home nation of Chile.
When she was five years old, her father bought her Icarito Science magazines each month. She spent many summer nights at Rapel Lake gazing at the stars. She still has vivid memories of watching Halley’s Comet soar through the sky in 1986.
Smushkov’s love for science grew over time. Since becoming a first-grade teacher at Dual Immersion Academy in Grand Junction, she’s helped the school expand its STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teachings and programs for students.
That dedication to STEM and her students is why she’s one of a select group of teachers from around the world that will attend the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs next week from April 4-7.
The Space Foundation’s International Liaison program provides a group of more than 300 educators from around the world with training, strategies and resources to help them bring more engaging lessons about space into their classrooms. Smushkov applied for the program and received word in February that she was among the lucky winners.
“We’re going to have a night that I will meet different astronauts from all around the world,” Smushkov said. “They’re going to teach us different activities and projects that we can do with the students. I was a little fearful at first because, well, I’m a first-grade teacher and what we teach is very simple, like patterns in the sky, the Earth, the changing of the seasons, day and night, but (the liaison program) felt that was amazing.”
Dual Immersion Academy’s scientific curriculum is unique among District 51 schools as being the only one in which science is taught in Spanish.
Smushkov’s goal is to encourage Latino girls to explore STEM activities and choose careers in science to become leaders for future generations while serving as examples of increasing diversity in STEM fields. She’s hopeful that her trip to the Space Symposium will further inspire her students.
“Students are making amazing connections transferring information from one language to another,” Smushkov said. “Latino girls, we can do it. The first time I heard the word ‘STEM’, it’s huge, and you think, ‘Oh, maybe I won’t be able to do it because I’m a girl,’ but (you can succeed) if you have perseverance and you try hard and you keep trying and you go to different places, like, for example, Eureka! at (Colorado Mesa University), where they offer a lot of science activities and I’ve seen a lot of my first-graders go in there on Fridays or during the summertime, and they get so excited.”
She said she teaches multiple classes in addition to science classes, but her students tend to perform best in STEM-related activities, implementing cooperation and critical thinking. Smushkov credits her and the school’s efforts to expand on STEM activities for that.
In 2014, Smushkov helped launch STEM Fridays at the school, in which entities like the Bureau of Land Management or CMU would visit the school to discuss scientific topics with students in fun ways. One time, a CMU professor brought a snake to the school for the students to (safely) pet. These Friday activities only lasted that school year because of the school’s finances.
Additionally, Smushkov oversees Dual Immersion Academy’s LEGO League team, which will be part of the LEGO League Explore Festival at Mesa View Elementary School today.
“I cannot forget a few years ago when we watched the solar eclipse with all my first-graders,” she said. “We had special glasses and took turns. It was the most amazing event as a teacher. The students talked about it for weeks. One of the science units I teach is called patterns in the sky. The students were very enthusiastic about it and wanted to learn more.”
Smushkov isn’t entirely sure what kind of experience to expect at the Space Symposium, but she does know that when she heads to Colorado Springs, the pride of her students will be with her.
“I’m excited for her. She’s really nice,” said Dual Immersion first-grader AJ Sanchez. “She’s the best teacher in the world.”