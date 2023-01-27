Tadpole came into Vicki Felmlee’s life in an semi-sweet way.
His mother was a gray lady, a stray cat Felmlee tamed and named GiGi and welcomed into her Grand Junction home in early 2020.
GiGi also was pregnant. “She was just a gray whale,” Felmlee said. “So we knew she was gong to have a lot (of kittens).”
Sure enough, GiGi had eight kittens, one of them stillborn and one that was much smaller than the rest. He looked kind of like a black, fuzzy tadpole, thus his name.
Felmlee’s neighbor came over to see the kittens and “she took one look at him and said, ‘Oh, he’s a dwarf.’ ”
Felmlee was completely puzzled. “Yeah,” her neighbor continued. “Google it.”
“And that’s what started our little journey, our amazing little adventure,” Felmlee said.
Tadpole, a couple of his siblings, GiGi and Felmlee’s cocker spaniel Molly are all part of a new book by Felmlee for younger readers.
A book launch party for “The Amazing, Interesting, Dangerous, and Somewhat True Adventures of Prince Tadpole & Princess Clara” will be from 1–2 p.m. Saturday at Brown Cycles, 549 Main St.
Felmlee will sign copies of her book for readers and there will be adoptable pets at the event from Roice-Hurst Humane Society.
All proceeds from sales of the book, which costs $9.99, will go to Roice-Hurst.
“The message of the book is be kind to animals. Please don’t abandon them!” Felmlee said. “I really tried not to be preachy about it, but to tell the story really how it is in real life.”
While Tadpole and some of Felmlee’s other pets are part of the book, the story is actually about 30% from real life and about 70% fiction, the author said.
The main human characters are a mother and daughter, who take in a stray cat they name GiGi that then gives birth to kittens, including a dwarf they name Tadpole.
Felmlee enjoyed coming up with the concept for the book and forming the story to suit some of the photos she has taken of Tadpole and her other pets in recent years.
The book is intended for first-grade readers on up, but the book has had plenty of adult readers and “everybody’s going to read it, I hope,” she said.
It is not intended to be a way of monetizing Tadpole, which is something that can happen with dwarf cats, she said.
It’s more of a way of expressing the joy Tadpole has brought into her life in the nearly three years since he was born. “He’s easy to love,” she said.
“He is about 14 inches long to the base of his tail and that is as big as he’s going to get,” she said. “He weights five pounds now.”
He’s adventurous, but not a cat that will ever get yelled at for jumping on the table because he simply can’t do it, she said.
Dwarf cats can have skeletal issues, lung development problems, suffer from arthritis and digestive and immune system issues among other things, she said.
While Tadpole currently has fewer problems than some dwarf cats, “he’s on medications,” she said. “We’ve dodged a lot of bullets.”
Because Tadpole is so delicate, he won’t be at Saturday’s book event. “He would love it, don’t get me wrong, but we just have to be super, super careful,” Felmlee said.
“He’s an amazing little critter. I’m a writer. If I make a little money for Roice-Hurst, that might be a good thing,” Felmlee said.
