Area orchards have begun picking early variety peaches as the 2021 peach crop rebounds after a late freeze affected the crop last year.
At Clark Family Orchards, they were able to pick the early variety peaches Wednesday, according to farmer Chris Schmalz. That’s one day later than last year, Schmalz said, when they picked the early variety June 22. In 2019, he said, they picked the early variety June 29.
Fruit Basket reported last week their peaches look good and are showing some color, but are still relatively small.
Schmalz said he is hearing mixed responses from other farmers in the area, but his crop seems to be on track so far.
“We seem to have a nice crop this year if everything keeps going well in terms of weather,” Schmalz said.