The majority of those voting early in the week for the latest gjsentinel.com web poll strongly support SB20-217, a state bill aimed at reducing deadly police encounters in Colorado.
Just shy of 58% of respondents said they strongly support the bill, which would require police officers in Colorado to wear body cameras, outlaw chokeholds during arrests, change police hiring procedures and make other changes to law enforcement. Another 10% said they somewhat support the bill.
Conversely, 24% said they strongly oppose the bill and 7% somewhat oppose it. The remaining 1% is indifferent.
More than 750 votes have been cast already and the poll will remain open through Saturday evening. To voice your opinion, head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail of the home page.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.