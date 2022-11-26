If you’re a local lover of snowsports, you’ve got a lot to be thankful for over this post-Thanksgiving Day weekend and heading into winter.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Friday opened for the season in its earliest winter opening on record, thanks to plentiful early-season snow and favorable snowmaking conditions. And the Grand Mesa Nordic Council opened its cross-country trail system Nov. 15 with almost all the trails open, the most ever for this time of year.
And over at the Grand Mesa Lodge, what’s normally a slow early-winter season is getting busy as it hosts wintertime visitors looking to get out on skis, snowshoes and snowmobiles.
“The snows came quick. We’ve actually done a couple of snowmobile tours already,” said the lodge’s manager, John Taylor.
Powderhorn already has gotten more than 50 inches of snow, and sufficiently cold temperatures have enabled it to supplement that with snowmaking starting in late October, with the cold weather also keeping snow from melting.
“It all came together to make a really great opening day,” Ryan Robinson, the resort’s assistant general manager, reported from the mountain Friday afternoon. “Folks are smiling, clearly enjoying the great snow conditions and the chance to ski off that big turkey dinner.”
He said resort officials can’t find anything in their records showing a previous opening in November. Friday’s sunny conditions, combined with a lot of people being off from work and school, contributed to what Robinson said was a “great turnout for opening day.” While the resort doesn’t divulge specific numbers, they surpassed its previous best opening-day visitor numbers in 2018, he said.
“We could not have asked for a better opening day. We’re very happy to welcome back longtime guests and new visitors,” he said.
The resort will be operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with skiing and riding initially available on eight runs with 58 acres of terrain serviced by the Flat Top Flyer high-speed quad chairlift. Additional terrain, including the beginner lift and West End of the resort, will open as conditions allow. Robinson said opening the Easy Rider beginner lift is the priority, and the West End will require a little more natural snow. The National Weather Service is pointing to the possibility of more snow arriving early next week.
The resort currently is charging early-season daily lift-ticket rates of $79 for adults and teens and $69 for juniors. Robinson said those rates will remain in place until enough additional terrain is open.
Powderhorn is starting out this season with a new grooming machine with a longer frame and greater articulation that will be particularly helpful when used for working on the resort’s terrain parks.
Robinson said the resort is happy with its staffing levels heading into the winter season. An increase in the base pay rate helped in that regard, he said.
“They’ve done an outstanding job getting the mountain ready for guests,” he said of the resort staff.
Christie Aschwanden, executive director of the nonprofit Grand Mesa Nordic Council, which operates based on memberships and donations, said she has been involved with the group since 2004 and can’t recall another winter when it had so many trails open this early in the season.
While it varies, generally the Nordic Council might have Scales Lake Road open, and maybe one or two other trails, this time of year, she said.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports that snowpack at Mesa Lakes was at 108% of the latest 30-year average Friday. Snowpack at Overland Reservoir, on the east side of Grand Mesa, was at 163% of median. Snowpack amounts in Colorado actually have retreated somewhat recently thanks to a drier spell and were at 90% of median Friday statewide, pulled down by the Arkansas River Basin, which was at just 68% of median. The Gunnison River Basin was at 103% and the Upper Colorado River Basin, 95%.
Aschwanden said offseason work by trail crews using an excavator to remove rocks and stumps also aided in getting trails open earlier this year. Such work can mean less snow coverage is required before grooming can begin.
The ample snow also allowed for the tweaking of an agreement between the Nordic Council, U.S. Forest Service and Montrose Forest Products regarding logging operations in the area of the trail system. That project is using Scales Lake Road as a haul route, and because the trail system is usually so reliant on that road as an early-season ski route the logging was supposed to end on the route Nov. 15, resuming mid-season once the other trails were open. But with so much other trail access already available, the plan now is for the haul route to continue to be used until Dec. 15. Aschwanden said if any logging-related work involving the road remains to be done after that, it would not occur until after the end of the winter season.
As in other years, the cross-country trail system is seeing considerable early-season use from Nordic ski racing teams from places like Aspen and Summit County. Aschwanden said general use of the trails already has been considerable, with parking lots close to full on weekends.
“We’re really seeing that we’re having a lot of people come out to Grand Mesa as an early-season cross-country ski destination,” she said.
She said the trail system is getting inquiries from prospective visitors around Colorado and also from nearby states, and it’s becoming a ski tourism destination as it gets a reputation as a great place to come for early-season skiing.
The Grand Mesa Lodge hosts some of those cross-country skiers.
“Last year we did have quite a few people from out of state but this year we’re actually seeing more of that as well,” Taylor said.
He said the lodge put on a big Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, with guests ranging from cross-country skiers, to snowmobilers, to people staying at Powderhorn.
Taylor said he’s not aware of any grooming of snowmobile trails taking place yet near the lodge, as that requires more snow to ensure adequate coverage of obstacles such as rocks. But he said people, including customers, have been able to snowmobile on ungroomed Forest Service roads.
He said that while some people are ice-fishing on Island Lake by the lodge, the ice still isn’t quite thick enough for the lodge to recommend it yet.