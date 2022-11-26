If you’re a local lover of snowsports, you’ve got a lot to be thankful for over this post-Thanksgiving Day weekend and heading into winter.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Friday opened for the season in its earliest winter opening on record, thanks to plentiful early-season snow and favorable snowmaking conditions. And the Grand Mesa Nordic Council opened its cross-country trail system Nov. 15 with almost all the trails open, the most ever for this time of year.