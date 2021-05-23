When Silver- thorne resident Jacob Miller visited Mesa County earlier this month to ride the Lunch Loops trail system, he relied entirely on his legs and lungs to power a regular mountain bike.
But when asked if he thought electric-powered bikes, or e-bikes, should be allowed on trails like those at Lunch Loops, he said he saw no reason not to allow them.
“I mean, it’s all about impacts, right, and they don’t have any more impact on the trail than a regular bicycle. They’re not noisy, I mean not impactful in any way, on the environment, on the ears,” he said.
He then conceded that he’s biased when it comes to e-bikes.
“I bought my wife one so that she would mountain bike with me. You know, it would be nice to be able to legally have her mountain bike with me on trails like this,” Miller said.
Lunch Loops is currently off-limits to e-bikes. And when it comes to the use of e-bikes on Bureau of Land Management trails, it appears increased access will be a gradual rather than abrupt occurrence. Under the Trump administration, David Bernhardt, who grew up in Rifle and served as Interior secretary during part of that administration, issued orders to increase opportunities for using e-bikes on lands managed by the Interior Department by allowing them in areas where traditional biking occurs. That includes BLM acreage so prevalent in places including Mesa County and elsewhere in western Colorado.
Bernhardt directed the BLM to revise its off-road-vehicle regulations, and last year the BLM proposed and finalized rules that give local agency officials the ability to exclude them from the definition of an off-road vehicle and authorize their use on nonmotorized trails. E-bikes already are allowed on trails open to motorized use.
LIMITED IMMEDIATE EFFECTSTo a limited degree at least, the new policy began to play out locally when it came to BLM decision-making last year. About a year ago, the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office approved some 18 miles of new trails in the Rifle Arch area north of Rifle. While they were approved for nonmotorized uses including mountain biking, the field office’s manager, Larry Sandoval, decided to allow the use of Class 1 e-bikes on them as well, despite misgivings of some local mountain biking enthusiasts. Class 1 e-bikes have motors that provide power only when being pedaled, and only at speeds under 20 mph.
While the new BLM rule hadn’t been finalized when Sandoval made his decision, the agency said at the time that its managers were allowed during the interim to authorize e-bike use on trails limited to bike and nonmotorized travel, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.
The new rule and policy change otherwise appears to have had little effect locally to date. Eric Coulter, a local BLM spokesperson, said e-bike access when it comes to existing trails will remain as it was before unless the agency decides to do new analysis of any trails to determine if such access is appropriate and amend the local BLM travel management plan.
“When we do any kind of new trails, we’re going to be looking at, during our (environmental) analysis, if they’re fit for e-bikes,” he said.
The soon-to-open Palisade Plunge Trail isn’t slated to be open for e-bike use. Coulter said that trail project has been in the works for quite a while and was previously identified as a nonmotorized trail not open to e-bikes.
When the BLM approved 10 miles of new bike trails north of New Castle last year, it didn’t allow e-bikes because the area previously had been designated for nonmotorized activities as a special recreation management area.
Coulter said new trails are being developed in the Bangs Canyon area of Mesa County that will be open to e-bike use, but that’s because they will be open to other motorized use.
NEW ADMINISTRATION QUESTIONS
Brandon Siegfried, a local resident and public-land access advocate, favors increased e-bike access to BLM trails. He has an e-bike that he uses only on occasion, but he believes they’re particularly important in allowing people older than himself to get out and enjoy trails.
He’s worried that the Biden administration will reverse what was done under Bernhardt when it comes to working toward boosting trail access by e-bikes.
“I expect a change with this new administration,” he said.
The new administration has already acted to move in a new direction from the previous one when it comes to several public-land and environmental issues, yet it hasn’t done so when it comes to the e-bike initiative. Reached for comment on the status of the initiative, an Interior spokesman said by email that the department is “not currently reviewing this policy, which is still in effect.”
Justin Manuppella, co-owner of Colorado E Bikes in Grand Junction, said he doesn’t see any administration caring that much one way or the other about e-bikes.
“It is a fairly small issue in comparison to other things that are happening right now,” he said.
But he continues to hope to see the BLM eventually treat Class 1 e-bikes essentially the same as other mountain bikes in terms of trail access.
“That would allow more people to use the trails,” he said.
The BLM’s new rule also gives agency officials authority to consider opening access on nonmotorized trails to Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes as well. Class 2 bikes provide power without the rider pedaling, but only up to 20 mph, while Class 3 bikes require pedaling to engage the battery power, with the power disengaging above 28 mph.
‘MOTORIZED VEHICLES, PERIOD’
Some oppose any e-bike use on trails designated as nonmotorized. The Wilderness Society said in 2019 on its website that “e-bikes are motorized vehicles, period. Motorized vehicles disrupt public lands in ways that modes of human-powered transportation, like ordinary cycling, simply do not. They travel faster, are harder on trails and have greater capacity to disturb wildlife habitat and negatively affect the trail experience for others.
“Allowing e-bikes — or any other motorized vehicles — on non-motorized trails would set a dangerous new precedent, undermining nearly 50 years’ worth of travel management law and opening the door for broader motorized recreation in places that are intended solely for non-motorized use.”
The BLM received nearly 24,000 comments on its e-bike rule. In that rule, it describes e-bikes as far quieter and lighter than other motorized vehicles, not to mention being exhaust-free, with lower speeds and lower torque that limit potential soil impacts and erosion. The current research literature indicates they don’t tend to be more dangerous than traditional mountain bikes, the agency said.
“In sum, the current body of literature is sufficient for the BLM to conclude that the differences in impacts between e-bikes and non-motorized bicycles will, at most, likely be minor,” it said.
Local e-bike enthusiast Jane Quimby would like to see the BLM allow e-bikes anywhere it allows other bikes. She believes the negative impacts on trails and trail users are overstated, typically by people who never have ridden an e-bike.
Quimby is the project manager for the proposed Redlands 360 residential housing project on 650 acres in the Redlands. E-bikes are among the public uses occurring now on the undeveloped property, and Quimby said e-bike access will be maintained along with other trail uses as the property is developed.
NOT FASTER, JUST EASIER
Quimby said she doesn’t ride trails faster than she would on a regular bike, as she still rides within her abilities.
“It’s just that it’s easier for me to go,” said Quimby, a long-avid but now-older cyclist, at age 62.
She said it hasn’t been her experience that e-bikers tear up trails and ride too fast or out of control.
“To me it’s more about the user, and if you’ve got someone that’s a jerk and wants to be obnoxious on the trail, it doesn’t matter whether you’re on a regular bike or an e-bike,” she said.
She’s hopeful to see some trails opened to e-bikes on an experimental basis in order to show what actual impacts might be, and is OK with perhaps also just limiting e-bike access to certain classes of e-bikes, at least initially.
“What I would advocate is, let’s start somewhere instead of everybody just making suppositions about what the impacts are going to be,” she said.
Grand Junction resident Wayne Hare, 71, is retired after a career with the National Park Service and as a local BLM ranger. He’s also hooked on e-bikes and compares the reservations some people have about them to his reservations as a longtime skier to trying wider skis when they came along. Once he skied with them, he found them to be a lot of fun.
He said regular mountain bikers go faster than him on technical trails because his e-bike’s extra weight means “you just can’t throw it around very well at all.” While the extra weight of e-bikes creates concerns for some that they damage trails more, Hare said a large, heavy person on a traditional bike weighs more than him on his e-bike.
He said that BLM travel management plans that were created before e-bikes and dictate no motorized vehicles on some trails aren’t rational in the case of e-bikes. Rather, he said, they reflect a time when all motorized vehicles “meant fast, smelly and noisy.”
SAFETY CONCERNS
Traditional mountain bikers Mike Engstrom, 43, and Matt Abercrombie, 33, both of Grand Junction, spoke about some of the reservations surrounding e-bike use on mountain bike trails during a recent interview at the Lunch Loops parking lot. Increased wear-and-tear on trails was one of their concerns.
“If you just have power all the time, you’d probably rough stuff up,” Abercrombie said.
Engstrom added, “I think what a lot of people don’t want to see is all these trails getting washed out where they shouldn’t be.”
Engstrom, who works as a flight paramedic for CareFlight at St. Mary’s Medical Center, also has safety concerns when it comes to the idea of e-bikers riding more technical trails.
“I think it can become a hazard when people are out on e-bikes, on these trails especially,” he said.
He said emergency responders are seeing more e-bike accidents on roads. He’s concerned that e-bikes can let people ride at speeds they may not be comfortable with, and also that people e-biking at a place like Lunch Loops could get in over their heads. If they’re not as experienced or fit, and their battery power goes out, they could have a hard time getting back to the trail head, he fears.
Still, Abercrombie and Engstrom aren’t entirely opposed to the idea of e-bikes on bike trails.
“They could even designate a couple trails out here (at Lunch Loops) for it,” Abercrombie said.
Said Engstrom, “If we allocate a few of these trails for e-bikes only, that would satisfy a lot of people’s need to get out (on them).”
RIFLE DECISION A SURPRISE
Mike Pritchard is executive director of the Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association, which was involved in supporting the Rifle Arch trail project. The Rifle Area Mountain Bike Organization had recommended that the BLM not allow e-bike use there until more evidence on their impacts is available, but Sandoval, the local BLM official who approved their use, said in his decision that it “would facilitate access and use by people with age, fitness level, or disability limitations.”
Said Pritchard, “That was a little bit of a surprise that they would allow for e-bike access there because our hope would be that BLM would take into account opinions of the locals about how best to manage a trail system.”
He said the new trail system already was a sensitive issue because the Rifle Arch area is pristine, and the new trails already were introducing mountain bikes in the area of the existing hiking trail to the arch.
“Introducing this new type of electric-motor bicycle is going to be controversial for some people, and we want to make sure that there’s no real impacts to the hikers,” he said.
He sees both sides of the issue, noting the many e-bike users describe e-bikes as similar to mountain bikes in terms of impact. Pritchard thinks it’s important for land managers to consult with groups like his when addressing the issue of e-bike trail access.
Pritchard also believes the question of that access can be trail-specific. A two-way trail with more hiker than mountain bike use might be less appropriate for e-bikes than a one-way trail used mostly by mountain bikers, he said.
“So it’s not easy to have a single policy that applies to a broad range of trail systems or even different trails. So it’s kind of on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Pritchard said mountain bikers “have a privilege to ride these awesome trails. If electric mountain bikes come in all of the sudden and stir things up in a negative way and give bike riders in general a bad name, that’s bad news and that’s why we’ve got to be so sensitive.”