NASA’s Artemis program — which aims to return humans to the moon — has ties to Grand Junction, as local company SG Aerospace built components for the Orion spacecraft carrying out the missions.
Inspired by the Artemis program, middle school STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students from across the Grand Valley were recently tasked with turning two-liter bottles into rockets, culminating in a team competition at East Middle School on Wednesday.
None of the kids’ rockets reached the moon, but that didn’t stop them from aiming for it.
“They’re using water and air pressure to mix together and see how high they can get their rockets to go,” said Savannah Newbold, a special education teacher at East Middle School. “It’s about ingenuity and also learning about spacecraft. We’ve also integrated NASA and how rockets work and how they move forward into this activity.”
East, West, Fruita, Redlands and Mount Garfield were the middle schools participating in the event, competing for various awards such as best hang time, quality construction, and overall creativity and effectiveness.
“You get to learn new things and learn how to build different things,” said Fruita student Isaac Boulden of STEM events like the pop bottle rocket contest and the creative-yet-practical mindset they inspire. “We learned how to build one better and we learned what we could’ve done better.”
“I think they’re just pretty cool,” added his teammate, Caden Neff.
West student Vivienne Bennett and her team were technically ineligible for the hangtime contest because, once their rocket launched, it was revealed it came with a parachute.
However, that design was acknowledged for its cleverness by teachers overseeing and judging the event — as rockets like the Orion are, indeed, equipped with parachutes.
Bennett said her favorite challenge when crafting her team’s rocket was “trying to make sure that it’ll fly but stuff won’t fall off.”
One launch in particular in the hangtime competition inspired laughter from everyone in attendance: Fruita student Jordan Oliver’s rocket soaring into the sky before landing directly on the judges’ table in front of four teachers, nearly sending a couple of them flying backward out of their seats.
“Well, I didn’t expect it to do that,” Oliver said with a chuckle.
Post-launch hilarity aside, Oliver’s favorite experience from the competition was how it allowed students to implement scientific thinking in a creative way.
“What I got from it is that we got to practice aerodynamics and you get to throw in a little bit of fun, too,” Oliver said.
The pop bottle rocket competition wasn’t the final event to be hosted by East Middle School, set to close after this semester. Newbold said the school is still slated to host an outdoor band concert in July and might host some other STEM events over the final couple of months of the semester.
However, she was still appreciative of moments like this taking place in the EMS schoolyard, knowing there won’t be many more.
“I enjoy watching the kids,” Newbold said. “They’re very excited and motivated. They always make a difference. They always want a challenge, and I love just seeing them all excited and ready to go.”