NASA’s Artemis program — which aims to return humans to the moon — has ties to Grand Junction, as local company SG Aerospace built components for the Orion spacecraft carrying out the missions.

Inspired by the Artemis program, middle school STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students from across the Grand Valley were recently tasked with turning two-liter bottles into rockets, culminating in a team competition at East Middle School on Wednesday.

