At the Museum of the West is an exhibit by 13-year-old Jerraun Dunham, below, a former student the now closed East Middle School. The exhibit has the school’s history and efforts to remain open highlighted in blocks for historical remembrance, with school memorabilia and signs also available.
Larry Robinson / The Daily Sentinel
Jerraun Dunham, 13, poses for a picture in front of a self-made exhibit for the now closed East Middle School at the Museum of West Colorado on Aug. 2, 2023.
Jerraun Dunham, 13, holds up the last page of East Middle School’s final yearbook in front of an exhibit for the now closed school at the West Colorado Museum on Aug. 2, 2023.
The East Middle School site has been dormant for months after being closed for good in May, and what the property will be used for in the future remains up in the air.
However, at the Museum of the West, 462 Ute Ave. in Grand Junction, the East Middle School’s spirit endures in an exhibit located right next to the entrance, thanks to the dedication of former student Jerraun Dunham, who is about to spend his final year of middle school at Orchard Mesa.