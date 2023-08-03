The East Middle School site has been dormant for months after being closed for good in May, and what the property will be used for in the future remains up in the air.

However, at the Museum of the West, 462 Ute Ave. in Grand Junction, the East Middle School’s spirit endures in an exhibit located right next to the entrance, thanks to the dedication of former student Jerraun Dunham, who is about to spend his final year of middle school at Orchard Mesa.

