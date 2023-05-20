The final day of school ever at East Middle School was not a day of mourning for students and staff. It was instead a day of celebrating their time at the school and the school’s legacy.

A team of students from the school participated in the Mesa County Valley School District 51 STEM Design Challenge this year, tasked with identifying the problem of students helping each other navigate change, such as the change coming for East students with the school’s closure. A solution they identified was filling and burying a time capsule containing items from each advisory class at the school.

