Students and staff placed a time capsule in the ground during the schools final day on Friday. Starting next August, students who would have returned will attend either West Middle or Bookcliff Middle schools.
Friday was the final day at East Middle School.
Starting next August, students who would have returned will attend either West Middle or Bookcliff Middle schools.
East Middle School time capsule.

Friday was the final day at East Middle School and students filled a time capsule with items.
Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
The school is slated for closure.

The final day of school ever at East Middle School was not a day of mourning for students and staff. It was instead a day of celebrating their time at the school and the school’s legacy.
A team of students from the school participated in the Mesa County Valley School District 51 STEM Design Challenge this year, tasked with identifying the problem of students helping each other navigate change, such as the change coming for East students with the school’s closure. A solution they identified was filling and burying a time capsule containing items from each advisory class at the school.
In 50 years, the capsule will be unearthed and the history of the school that once sat on those grounds will be revisited.
“It took a while, but really, as we went through this journey of getting the capsule and finding the money for it and stuff like that, we knew why we were doing it towards the end,” said 12-year-old student Carson Harper, who gave a speech along with fellow student Zoe Brosig, 13, before the capsule’s burial.
The speech was based on the Robert Frost poem “Nothing Gold Can Stay.”
“I was having hard time not starting the speech with things such as, ‘We gather here today to celebrate ...’; I didn’t want it to sound like a funeral,” Brosig said. “So we resorted to the teachers that created the yearbook for this year and asked if there was any sayings or poems or things ... I took sayings like those and wrote around that. My mom also did some things to help me. She went through it and said, ‘When a door closes, a window opens,’ so I took some of those quotes from her.”
Both students spoke about how they’ve dealt with the closure of the school they’ve been attending for several years.
“It doesn’t feel great, but I said in my speech that it just opens up new opportunities for me. I’ll try to land on my feet,” Harper said. “I’ve been doing pretty good. I’ve just been trying to make the most of it: making memories with friends and just trying to help out with stuff like the time capsule.”
“I’m generally pretty upset,” Brosig added. “I know I’ve had an amazing time here. Everything’s been so wonderful. I’ve met some of the best friends I’ve ever had and some of my favorite teachers in the world. It’s sad for all this to end. I feel like it’s almost not fair to us. This is a journey we’ve started and we must continue and stories change, but it would be so wonderful to have us all in the same place.”
East Principal Jayson Thomas believes the opportunity to put their mementos into a time capsule on the final day of school brought a sense of catharsis and celebration for students. He praised the manner with which both students and staff members have responded to the school’s consolidation.
A catchphrase that has circulated through EMS hallways and classrooms in recent months has been simple: “No Negative Vibes Talk.”
“Our staff has been really professional about it. They’ve done a really good job of maintaining integrity in what we do and they’ve focused on kids through the whole process,” Thomas said. “I think through that process that we would’ve liked to have seen something a little different, but in the end, this is where we are. Our staff handled it with grace, our kids handled it with grace and we celebrated it. I think that’s the best way to go about it.”
Thomas reflected on the history of East Middle School now that the entire history of the school is complete and its story told.
“I’ve been here for two years. Our kids are amazing. Our teachers and staff are amazing,” Thomas said. “They’re going a lot of different directions. There’s a lot of history here. I worked with a woman up in Pitkin County for a few years and she was a cheerleader here in the 70s and she lived just over here on Ouray. There’s a lot of history to this school. It’s unfortunate, but I understand the reasons why. It makes sense to me.”