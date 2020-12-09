Fire officials in Palisade have upgraded their water tender truck thanks to a $61,600 grant.
Twice a year, the Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District selects various community projects in the county to fund with strategic grants, partnerships and investments. The funds come from the development, processing and energy conversion of fuels and minerals leased under the Mineral Lands Leasing Act.
With the grant award, East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District replaced its 1970 Ford F900 3,000-gallon water tender/pump with a new model. The department has one of the most used water tender trucks in the valley as it helps with fire suppression in the heart of Mesa County. Its new 2003 HME International 3,200 gallon pumper tender came from the Ridgway Fire Protection District and is one of four water tender trucks in the valley. It holds the largest water capacity of the four, officials with the lease district reported.
“Their demonstration of need and how they are impacted by oil and gas is what impacted the determination to award them the money,” Mesa County FMLD grant administrator Dusti Reimer said.
She said fire departments are often some of the top candidates for the mineral lease funding. Along with the East Orchard Mesa Fire Protection District, the Lower Valley Fire Protection District received $50,000 from the Mesa County FMLD mini grant program for improvements and upgrades.
“All the valley fire departments share in mutual aid agreements and with the fire seasons as intense as they have been … they have been charged with guarding and protecting oil and gas wells in these various territories,” she explained.
Reimer said the water tender replaced an older model that East Orchard Mesa received from another department.
“They used it and loved it a lot but it’s run its course,” she said.
Since 2011, the Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District has awarded more than $8.1 million to local entities in Mesa County. The funds are administered in a bi-annual grant program that contributes to various community projects in the county.
“That money has impacted every community member in Mesa County whether it’s through the school district, fire departments, jail expansion… Pretty much every community has received funding that has impacted its citizens,” Reimer added.
The fund received its annual disbursement check from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for $495,556.20 for 2021, an approximate 45% decrease from 2020.
A total of $200,000 was handed out in the fall cycle. Colorado Mesa University and Mesa County Valley School District 51 also received $88,400 for PRC testing.