By SENTINEL STAFF
A rollover crash involving a semitrailer in Glenwood Canyon closed eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 just as the holiday weekend was set to kick off.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is advising motorists traveling to Denver to head north at Rifle and go through Craig on Colorado Highway 13 before turning toward Kremmling at U.S. Highway 40.
From there, drivers can take Colorado Highway 9 to Silverthorne and rejoin Interstate 70.
Westbound traffic was also halted but re-opened around 2:40 p.m., according to CDOT.
CDOT reports the crash to be near mile marker 125, which is near the Hanging Lake exit.
Motorists are advised to avoid southern detours because of extensive construction work.
The Colorado State Patrol said the eastbound lanes could be closed for a minimum of 12 hours for cleanup.
CDOT said updates on the closure will continue to be posted to cotrip.org.