Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 through De Beque Canyon will be closed for parts of today Tuesday and Wednesday as Colorado Department of Transportation crews work on rockfall mitigation in the area.
According to a CDOT press release, the closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
“Rockfall mitigation is needed in De Beque Canyon to remove loose rock identified above I-70,” the release states. “The effort is a preventative measure to keep passing motorists safe from potential rockfalls.”
Those traveling east will have to detour around the work at exit 49, which is the Collbran/Powderhorn exit, and use the De Beque cutoff that heads north off Colorado Highway 65. Motorists will return to I-70 at the De Beque exit.
A single-lane closure was in place Monday to get ready for the work.Westbound I-70 will not be affected.
The safety closure will also give CDOT crews an opportunity to check the lighting in the Beaver Tail tunnels and troubleshoot any issues with the repairs of damage caused by a power surge a few years ago.
Additionally, a closure of the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon is planned Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. and lasting about six hours, according to CDOT.
The closure is so crews can remove a commercial vehicle that crashed in the canyon last week. Westbound lanes of I-70 will remain open.