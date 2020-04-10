As the sun slides up over Grand Mesa to spread light into Delta on Easter morning, it will shine over cars pulling into the Tru Vu Drive-In.
At 7 a.m. Sunday, the drive-in at 1001 Colorado Highway 92 in Delta will pull a switcheroo on its sunset scene, as it becomes the site of a Resurrection Sunrise Worship Service.
It will be different than the usual Easter Sunday service, to say the least — no one can get out of a car and the service will be aired over the radio — but “we’re just there to worship God,” said Vicki Conley, secretary for the First Baptist Church in Delta.
Conley’s husband, James Conley, is the lead pastor at First Baptist and it was he who thought of having the service at the drive-in after the original arrangements for a community sunrise service were canceled because of COVID-19.
“We drive by the drive-in all the time,” Vicki Conley said. One day, James looked over and thought, “Hey, I wonder …”
They contacted James and Jane Lane of Heber City, Utah, who lease and operate the Tru Vu and the Egyptian Theater in Delta, and the couple was happy to allow the gathering at the drive-in, Conley said.
Rivers Church in Delta also is scheduled to use the drive-in for its 10 a.m. Sunday service, she said.
However, there are strict rules for the Resurrection Sunrise service that organizers agreed to when seeking approval from the Delta County Health Department and the Delta Police Department, Conley said.
People from separate households should not carpool to the event. All those who attend must stay inside their cars and there must be an empty parking space between all cars, she said.
The Tru Vu has room for 400 cars, so there is will be a limit of 200 cars on the drive-in’s property, she said.
The drive-in’s speakers will not be used and service will be transmitted on the FM radio dial. How to tune in will be posted on a sign at the drive-in on Sunday, and it’s likely the service’s transmission will reach other parts of town, she said.
Eric Duncan, the lead minister at Delta Christian Church, will give the service’s message and two area worship leaders will provide the music, Conley said.
As long as everyone abides by the rules, “we’re in good shape,” said James Lane with the Tru Vu, who recommended that anyone with concerns about their car’s battery bring along a portable radio.
A bucket will be placed at the Tru Vu’s exit for those wanting to make a cash donation for the Lanes, who are not charging a fee for the use of the property, Conley said.