Eccentric artist-adventurer remains missing in Utah desert after 88 years

BOB SILBERNAGEL/Special to the Sentinel

Everett Ruess was last seen alive near this rock formation, just off the Hole-in-the-Rock road east of Escalante, Utah. He camped with two sheepherders near here on Nov. 19, 1934, then headed to Hole in the Rock.
The search for Everett Ruess began the first week of March 1935 in southeastern Utah’s rugged canyon country. It has continued ever since.

Ruess was a 20-year-old artist, poet and writer from Los Angeles who had four years of solo back-country experience under his belt when he disappeared in November of 1934. He was last seen southeast of Escalante, Utah, on the road to the Hole in the Rock and the Colorado River.

Everett Ruess and his trail companion, Curly, as they appeared in 1932 from The Desert Magazine, September 1938. (Magazine is now defunct).
Everett Ruess’ mother, Stella, displayed some of his artwork for the now-defunct Los Angeles Evening Post Record (from newspapers.com) in May, 1935, while search efforts continued for her missing son.

