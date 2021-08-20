EcoGen Biosciences, the Grand Junction based CBD producer, is trying to sell its greenhouse facilities in Palisade and Mack.
The two properties have been listed for sale with the Palisade location on North River Road asking $2.45 million for the 100,000 square foot greenhouse facility. The Mack greenhouse property is listed at $1.45 million and includes more than 70,000 square feet of greenhouses with another 70,000 square feet under construction.
The company was purchased a year ago by Kadenwood, LLC, a California based consumer packaged goods company focused on CBD. A spokesperson for EcoGen confirmed that the company has been interested in selling both facilities since the purchase and are actively entertaining offers.
Last fall EcoGen purchased General Processing LLC, a Delta-based hemp processing and extraction company, which allowed them to expand production. General Processing had recently completed construction on a 50,000-square-foot production campus in Delta with a 165-acre farm. The facility is Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) compliant, which EcoGen President Garrett Bain said was already a goal for the company.
According to a spokesperson some of the operations at the Palisade and Mack sites began scaling back several months ago as a part of the company’s acquisition plan. However, she said other parts of the Palisade and Mack operations will be moved.
Last year was a turbulent one for EcoGen, which laid off more than 100 workers in the spring and then were purchased in the summer. The hemp industry faced strong economic headwinds in 2020 from the economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a market correction following over-production in 2019.
EcoGen still lists Grand Junction as its headquarters, located off 31 Road. EcoGen President Garrett Bain said in an interview with the Daily Sentinel last fall that they were committed to remaining in the area.