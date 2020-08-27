The founders of EcoGen Labs said new federal regulations and current economic times led them to their recent decision to sell the business to California-based Kadenwood, LLC.
In late January the company announced that it had raised $40 million in a private placement. Co-founder Alexis Korybut said shortly after that the company and hemp industry was hit with negative regulatory news closely followed by the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
“We took in $40 million of convertible debt,” Korybut said. “Right around that time the (Food and Drug Administration) FDA came out with sort of a negative interpretation, which put a growth damper on the market right when the industry was expecting some positive news from the FDA. So that really hurt.”
In fall of 2019 the FDA published its Interim Final Rule, which laid out its plans to regulate this new industry, which was made legal at a federal level in the 2018 Farm Bill. It allowed for a comment period that extended through January 2020. The new regulatory rules, which will become effective this fall, have been criticized by some in the hemp industry for being burdensome to producers.
In March, when the coronavirus caused some businesses to shut down across the country, Korybut said the hemp industry saw a major impact. During that time they received between $2 million and $5 million from a federal Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan.
“Really, when COVID hit, the industry just plummeted, absolutely plummeted, and so the company did apply and received, legitimately so, a PPP loan,” Korybut said. “That allowed us to, at a time when we should have at that point in March let go of 150 people, it allowed us to continue to employ them for many months.”
In June, EcoGen did announce it was planning to lay off more than 100 employees, updating that number to more than 160 employees in July. Korybut said the company followed the programs rules “to the T.”
“Our intent through all of this was to keep as many people as possible employed,” Korybut said. “I think we feel reasonably successful with that.”
He said some will remain with the company as it is brought under Kadenwood and rebranded as EcoGen Biosciences. Through that sale, Korybut said the company’s debts have been repaid.
“While we are not allowed to disclose specifics of the sale, what we can say is that we paid off all of our debts, we sold all assets and the shareholders did not make a penny from the transaction,” Korybut said. “The actions we took were at the benefit of the employees and the community.”
Going forward, Korybut and co-founder Joseph Nunez said they plan to pursue new business opportunities within the hemp and cannabis industries in Mesa County.
“The industry has gone through tremendous turmoil,” Korybut said. “I think it’s still kind of shaking itself out. So we’re not really sure where it’s going to go. It’s really such a dynamic industry, which is why we’re looking and talking and exploring to figure out where and how we can participate in this industry going forward.”
Nunez said he was proud of what they were able to do within that industry already and that he was happy to be able to pursue that in Mesa County, where he grew up.
“I think bittersweet is probably the best way to describe it,” Nunez said. “We had a lot of good successes and it’s been nice to do it here in Grand Junction, my hometown. It’s really hard to do that a lot of times. When you have opportunities you have to follow it somewhere.”
While they couldn’t reveal specific plans, both Korybut and Nunez said they were not finished creating businesses and pursuing success in a new industry, despite the challenges they have faced and are facing the industry as a whole.
“We’re not going away,” Nunez said. “We’re really proud that all of our debts were paid off. All of the terms of the PPP were satisfied perfectly. We hold heads very high and we plan to be successful again.”