The economic fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak has so far edged out the health/public safety facets in the latest gjsentinel.com poll which asked: Which aspect of the COVID-19 crisis concerns you the most?
Economic impact currently leads with 40% of the vote, followed by the health of the community with 33%. Impact on personal rights is third with 14% and the safety of health care workers and facilities is fourth at 11%.
The poll is still open through Saturday, so head to gjsentinel.com and find the poll in the right rail to cast your vote.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
SHARING HAPPINESS
If you have a short, personal story of happiness during the coronavirus outbreak that you’d like to share, the Daily Sentinel wants to hear it.
We’re looking for short videos of people sharing their silver linings of this crisis.
If you’d like your video to be considered for this project, there are some rules:
1. Videos must be 30 seconds or less.
2. Videos must be taken in landscape mode (turn your phone sideways).
3. Videos must be of your face. We’re looking for personal testimonies.
4. Entries must include your name and where you live in the valley (Fruita, Grand Junction, Palisade, etc.)
5. Send your entries to matt.meyer@gjsentinel.com. For best quality, send a DropBox link to that address. Shooting at the highest possible quality your phone allows is also recommended.
6. This project is meant to be light and happy. Please refrain from cursing or using political language.