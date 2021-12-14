Colorado and the Western Slope’s economic forecast is positive, according to Richard Wobbekind, but not without obstacles.
Wobbekind, associate dean for business and government relations at the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business, presented his annual economic outlook at a Monday event sponsored by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wobbekind, speaking at Colorado Mesa University, said the outlook shows that the region’s economy is in good health and growth is anticipated.
That holds especially true for sectors of the economy such as tourism, energy, medicine, retail and construction, he said.
“We’ve got tremendous tailwinds helping us in the next year,” Wobbekind said.
However, headwinds and uncertainties could affect that positivity.
For example, job growth is being impeded by worker shortages in most parts of the economy, Wobbekind said.
This area specifically did well during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wobbekind said, but employment slowed in 2021.
Some employers such as restaurants aren’t staffing up to pre-pandemic levels because of lingering uncertainties with the pandemic, Wobbekind said.
“They want to make sure that it’s over,” he said.
Employers should still pay attention to the COVID-19 situation and what’s going on around them, Wobbekind said, so they’re not met with unwanted surprises.
They should also hold on to workers, he said.
Another example of a challenge to the economy is the uncertainty in how consumers will react to continuing inflation, he said.
Consumers could also get spooked by new COVID-19 variants, Wobbekind said, and be prevented from spending money by lockdowns.
“Several of the economic bases in this area look like they’re going to have a good year,” Wobbekind said.
“Overall, we’re thinking it’s actually going to be a pretty good year for most of those things.”
In addition to his talk, several local businesses were recognized for making capital investments and adding jobs.
Networks Unlimited made a capital investment of $2.4 million and added four jobs; Maid 2 Impress added 20 jobs; Land Title Guarantee Co. made a capital investment of $95,000 and added six jobs; Christi Reece Group made a capital investment of $82,424 and added two jobs; Timberleaf Trailers made a capital investment of $155,000 and added five jobs; and Bank of Colorado made a $250,000 capital investment and added three jobs.