Mesa County’s employment levels have started to show some stagnation in recovering from the pandemic-related dip as employment in other places have started to improve, local economist Nathan Perry told an Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado audience at its economic development summit last week.
Addressing the economic state of local counties, Perry, an associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, noted that Mesa County’s employment peaked at nearly 74,000 in October 2019. While he was expecting a slowdown at that time, believing the county was at a peak business cycle, he wasn’t expecting COVID-19 to be what triggered it.
By April of 2020, employment in the county had fallen to just about 62,200 due to COVID-related business shutdowns. (Perry notes that there is a difference between an area’s employment and job counts, as a person can be employed and have more than one job.)
Local employment was back above 72,000 between last September and November, before starting to show the effects of the COVID spike that hit the county and Western Slope that fall. It fell to just above 71,000 in December. The number, which is subject to some natural seasonality, was below 71,000 in January through March, rose to 71,581 in May and sat at 71,152 in July.
“Really, Mesa County has not recovered, and I’m getting a little bit concerned about this lack of recovery in Mesa County,” Perry said.
He said it will be interesting to see what happens now that extended unemployment benefits have gone away. He thinks that will have some level of impact.
“I do hope that we will see that employment number pick up,” he said.
He later added, “I’ve been confused why construction’s not picking up. There’s a huge housing shortage.”
The county’s unemployment rate sat at a little more than 6% in July. That’s about half what it was in April 2020, but it was well under 4% during much of 2019.
Perry said that while all jobs are good jobs, one good thing is that, aside from oil and gas and mining, the industries that have been hit hard in the current slowdown have been low-wage ones. That differs from 2008-09, when the slowdown involved not just oil and gas but other well-paying positions such as financial and real-estate jobs.
“That really hurt the aggregate macro-economy,” Perry said.
Employment in neighboring Garfield County fell from about 32,000 pre-pandemic to about 25,000 in April 2020. It was back over 31,000 by last December but Perry said it has been moving sideways; it was at 31,271 in July.
Perry said he’s more concerned with Garfield County than Mesa County given how dependent it is on oil and gas jobs in the western part of the county and tourism in the eastern part. He said he thinks that as tourism recovers more, and, he hopes, oil and gas does the same, Garfield County’s currently stagnating employment numbers will grow.
Employment numbers in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties are respectively back above, and near, prepandemic levels. Perry said he thinks it has been easier for rural areas to deal with COVID issues than places such as Denver where workers are packed in office buildings.
“They’ve done OK during COVID,” Perry said of Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.
While those counties remain heavily reliant on energy-related jobs, Perry said Mesa County’s economy is becoming more diverse, with a growing number of non-oil-and-gas jobs. But he added that the health-care industry in the county is “getting huge,” so it could be argued that in another way the local economy is becoming less diverse.
Perry applied a measure of economic diversity known as the Hachman index to measure the county’s economic diversity to the state’s as a whole. The county now rates above 0.88, on a scale of 0 to 1 with a higher number meaning more diversity and 1 representing the statewide number. Perry said the county is trending upward on that scale.
“I think that’s very positive,” he said.