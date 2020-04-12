The most concerning aspect of the COVID-19 crisis for gjsentinel.com readers is the economic impact, taking the largest piece of the 700-plus votes in the latest web poll.
The stress placed on the economy took 39% of the vote, edging out the health and safety of the community, which settled at 34%. Impact on personal rights came in at 14%, while the safety of health care workers and facilities finished at 11%. The effects of the crisis on mental health rounded out the poll at 2% of the vote.
Daily Sentinel polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEW POLL
On a more optimistic note, this week’s poll asks: “What is your silver lining during the COVID-19 outbreak?”
What's your silver lining during the COVID-19 outbreak?
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our e-mail newsletter. The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: Fruita is looking at a 3 to 6% jump in what?
A: D. Lodging tax.
Q: Kids in Grand Junction and around the world are passing the time hunting their neighborhoods for what?
A: C. Teddy bears.
Q: Colorado Mountain College is using its federal stimulus money for what?
A: B. To waive summer tuition and fees.
Q: College Place, Elm Avenue, Mesa Avenue and Bunting Avenue were all included in a business item considered by City Council 15 years ago for what reason?
A: C. Mesa State College wanted them.