Throughout his life, few sights were more upsetting to Ed Ruland than that of broken bottles, cigarettes, plastic bags and other trash littering the northern desert of the Grand Valley.
For years, Ruland and a small group of friends dedicated some of their free time to cleaning the land. Two days a week, Ruland would be joined by Bob Shirley and Lowell Stratton, sweltering under the Western Slope sun to sustain their beloved public lands.
Ruland’s passion for the region never wavered, all the way until his death in 2015. Since then, the Western Slope ATV Association (WSATVA), of which Ruland was a member, has carried his torch in the name of preserving the northern desert.
“The Ed Ruland Memorial Desert Cleanup Day first began in 2016 and has continued every year except last year because of COVID,” said Conrad Tucker, the WSATVA’s secretary and treasurer.
This year’s Ed Ruland Memorial Desert Cleanup Day is this Saturday at 27 ¼ Road in Grand Junction, an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) area in the northern desert, at 9 a.m. Members of the public are invited to join the collaborative cleaning efforts of WSATVA members and the Bureau of Land Management Field Office.
Shirley, Stratton, Jim Reed and Ralph Bonser, also WSATVA members, still go out to clean the desert on their own from time to time, but now, they have more help more frequently. Events like the Ed Ruland Memorial Desert Cleanup certainly help.
“They continue to go out and do that by themselves, but the annual event is to get all of the club members and other groups to go out and clean up the desert,” Tucker said.
The cleaning efforts aren’t the only way the event honors Ruland’s memory. Each year, the BLM presents a plaque to Ed’s wife, Marilyn, with the current year inscribed upon it. After accepting the plaque, Marilyn gives it back to the BLM, where it’s displayed in the foyer of the headquarters for the rest of the year.
The WSATVA has collaborated with the BLM in all of its past desert-cleaning endeavors, but this year will present a chance for the BLM to show off its newest additions to the area.
“It’s an annual event, but this year is going to be special because each of the past years, we’ve partnered with BLM, which we will do again this year, but BLM has, in the north desert, opened up a new parking area and a Motocross training track,” Tucker said. “It’s new to the public. That’s where we’re going to base the cleanup from, that parking area, and BLM will be there, as they always are, and they’ll supply the roll-off of dumpsters that we’ll put the trash in. It’s dual-purpose this year, first as clean-up, and secondly as a chance for the BLM to show the public the new parking area and Motocross track.”
Those who wish to participate in Saturday’s cleanup are encouraged to bring gloves, water, sun protection and a Pik Stik. The Desert Cleanup typically draws around 50 volunteers from the community.