Colorado’s Economic Development Commission met in Grand Junction on Thursday for the first time since 2015, and it took note of the positive changes the city has seen in the years since.
Eve Lieberman, the executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, said the commission and staff toured several businesses on Wednesday to showcase the strides the local economy has made.
“It’s a really big opportunity to see a lot of the growth, the diversification of Grand Junction, see some of the collaboration and spirit here firsthand,” Lieberman said. “We really got a sense of that with the businesses that we visited (Wednesday).”
One of the businesses the commission toured was West Star Aviation, which got state support for its expansion in Grand Junction.
“It was really unique to see that there are companies from all over the world that are bringing their planes in to get refurbished and redesigned,” Lieberman said. “... we were really happy to be able to contribute to their continued success.”
On Thursday, the commission gathered in the headquarters of Bonsai Design at Las Colonias Park — a building and city park that did not exist the last time the commission met in Grand Junction. Bonsai Design owner and CEO Thaddeus Shrader updated the commission on the city’s vision for developing the riverfront.
“We’re the east bookend of what we’re hoping Grand Junction develops as the river district,” Shrader said. “Dos Rios is being developed on the west end, over next to Broadway.”
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Curtis Englehart and Daily Sentinel Publisher Jay Seaton, who is also an EDC board member, welcomed the commission to the city. Englehart, a Western Slope native, spoke about the struggles Grand Junction faced in the years after the Great Recession in 2008.
“We had this time where we were seeing higher unemployment rates with a lower labor force, which was really hard to correct,” Englehart said. “It was sort of like stopping this huge moving boulder and get it to roll back up the hill. We’ve actually done that.”
BUSINESS MEETING
The EDC’s meeting featured a couple of potentially significant items for Grand Junction, including possibly playing a part in a future outdoor recreation festival and trade show.
The commission approved $50,000 to study the feasibility of bringing an outdoor recreation-focused event back to Denver, since the Outdoor Retailer trade show is returning to Salt Lake City, Utah.
The trade show had been in Denver since 2018.
Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office Deputy Director Samantha Albert told the commission that it had reserved $440,000 to support the trade show. That money could help develop a new event led by Outside, the outdoor recreation media company based in Boulder.
The idea is to base the festival in Denver, but involve other cities in the state for satellite events. Grand Junction would be included starting in 2025, according to the presentation given to the commission.
Commissioners also approved $60,000 per year over the next five years to help expand the Colorado Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC). The expansion would add a full-time employee in Grand Junction and a part-time employee in Pueblo.
PTAC helps businesses through the process of securing federal, state and local contracts, which can bring outside money into the community.