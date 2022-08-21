A planned development at 687 24 1/2 Road will blend housing and agriculture. Nexus, a planned 7-acre “agri-hood” combining residential and agriculture just south of Canyon View Park, is working its way through the approval process.
Scott Crabtree
Although the employees of Four Points Funding are largely scattered throughout Colorado’s high country and Front Range, the company has emerged as a key figure in Grand Junction’s development scene.
“I think the Grand Junction area in general is experiencing solid growth economics,” said Dalton Morris, an analyst for Four Points Funding, which is behind the Eddy and upcoming Nexus developments in Grand Junction.
The company’s developments are part of a wider trend of residential development around Grand Junction. That trend includes the 256-unit The Junction at the old City Market, the 78-unit Lofts on Grand near 10th and Grand, the 56 unit Crawford Row townhome development at Dos Rios, the 196-unit Railyard at Rimrock, the 168-unit The Slate on 25 complex near 25 Road and Flat Top Lane, and The Heights at Horizon, among others.
Despite the competition, Morris said he thinks Four Points has hit on a good space in the Grand Junction Market.
“We kind of have a special segment in the market relative to what is in the pipeline,” Morris said.
The Eddy is a 96-unit apartment complex along the Colorado River next to Las Colonias Park.
About 90% of construction on the Eddy is finished, Morris said, and about 80% of the units have been pre-leased.
Nexus, a planned 7-acre “agri-hood” combining residential and agriculture just south of Canyon View Park, is working its way through the approval process with the city of Grand Junction.
“At present, the plan is showing 50 townhomes as well as (3) 24-plex apartments similar to those at the Eddy; a barn that will be owned by the development is being considered for both practical ‘agri needs’ as well as multi-purpose community space,” the project report filed with the city of Grand Junction states.
Morris said the company thought the project fit with the property it’s on, and represented something different from other developments.
“It’s something that has been done in other states successfully,” he said.
Morris said the company expects to break ground in October.
“We’re fans of the Grand Junction market, and we want to be players here for years to come,” Morris said.